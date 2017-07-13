From Author To Storyteller: 3 Life Truths In The Most Unexpected of Places

Recently I was invited to speak at Bookaroo, an award-winning children’s literature festival that was to be held in the sleepy town of Kuching, Sarawak, in Borneo, Malaysia. Honestly, I had never even heard of Kuching, but I had heard excellent things about Bookaroo, and when something even remotely exciting and financially promising (they sponsored my trip!) happens in your life as a children’s book author, you don’t question it: you just go for it! And so I went . . . not knowing what to expect from my first children’s literature festival or from a place I’d never heard of where English was not the first language nor spoken widely. But let me tell you, ladies and gentlemen, that I walked away fuller than I could have ever imagined, humbled to the core, and enlightened even. Here is what I learned:

1. The talent of human beings is mesmerizing. The festival organizers were wonderful hosts and gave us the tremendous opportunity to not only soak in Kuching but also spend time with each other. I met the humblest of fellow authors and illustrators—some of whom have created dozens and dozens of books each—the simplest and sweetest most polite and gentle people you will ever meet! I opened some of their books over lunch and at the festival bookstore, and my jaw dropped. If you ever meet an unassuming and petite Malaysian lady by the name of Evi Shelvia and happen to look through her mind-boggling illustrations (particularly of monsters), you will gape in wonder at her talent and no doubt ask her “You did this?!” I walked around the festival during my first break (I had four sessions allocated to me during the course of two days, and two sessions at local schools the day before the festival) and popped into a few colleagues’ sessions to see what they were up to. I saw an-award winning Indian illustrator and animator transform into a really scary lion, growling, roaring, narrating, then sketching on a whiteboard, roaring again and pouncing, holding the attention of over one hundred parents and children crammed into a library room. He was incredibly animated (much like his work), and the room repeatedly burst into laughter. I saw a puppeteer (who also happens to be a clown, cartoon maker, writer, and illustrator!) enthrall a room full of preschoolers with his sock puppet class, while dozens of kids and parents who didn’t make it into the oversubscribed workshop pressed their faces up to the glass doors of the classroom, keenly watching him in action. I observed a passionate storyteller and teacher from Korea display next-level dedication to her art form as she dressed in full traditional costume and walked around with a suitcase full of props, costume changes, and presents for colleagues and respected elders. I saw a young man from Mumbai (architect and museum expert committed to empowering the blind to experience the arts through tactile experiences) run a workshop where children were blindfolded and then given the opportunity to touch and experience art in a way the visually impaired would.

2. Our reactions are not always what we would like them to be. I watched my colleagues in awe. And then the awe and admiration turned to deep, dark fear. My inner critic went to town on me . . . sounding something like: Oh no, I suck so badly. These folks are legit storytellers and I’m only now having an epiphany that being an author is NOT the same as being a storyteller. This is not like cuddling into bed with your kid and holding a book while reading in an animated voice. I’ve been standing in front of a massive room full of eager and fidgety kids and parents like some dorky author with her PowerPoint presentation and spice samples (that the kids can’t keep their fingers out of), and I’m soooo terribly boring. Many of these children don’t speak English, and they probably have no idea what I’m going on about! Oh gosh, I shouldn’t be here. I’m not a storyteller and I suck. I managed to psyche myself out completely. . . The distress felt physical, and I clutched my cup of tea in that overly air-conditioned presenters’ lounge, becoming one with the couch. Mostly I wanted to hide under the couch in a fetal position, never to be seen again.

3. When in doubt and distress, choose the ‘student for life’ path. I’ve seen this in my dad, a workaholic ophthalmologist who still wakes up in the wee hours of the morning to read up on the latest developments in his field. He possesses the humility to know what he does not know, and he has evolved and adapted over the years in a way that is greatly admired and respected. And even in his mid-60s, my overqualified dad, despite working about 70 hours a week, attends every conference and seminar that he can, always seeking to grow and improve while constantly learning. He is a student for life.

While I sat there feeling defeated, my ever-blabbering being was actually saying out loud the pitiful words of my inner voice. I was moaning, lamenting, speaking poorly of myself, and belittling the corporate experiences that made me show up to a storytellers’ festival in a dress and heels, with a goddamn PowerPoint presentation.

Luckily for me, across from my pity party couch sat two incredible cheerleaders, fantastic storytellers, and all-around lovely women. Full of positive experiences and ideas, they spent a good part of our lunch break talking me off the ledge. Just try! Have fun! Be yourself! You’re a fun mum—just be yourself and you can make them all yours! Loosen up! Be silly! You can do this! Don’t worry about the adults in the room and the fact that they might be judging you! Take the little ones on a journey with you! They shared lots of clever tips and tricks from their years of storytelling while I listened intently; still, I couldn’t help thinking Had 15 years of corporate training really led to “be silly”? All my senses were slowly waking up to my reality in that moment. I was at the State Library of Sarawak surrounded by brilliant storytellers and eager children and parents yearning to be whisked away to a magical storyland. I thought about my dad, soaked up all the encouragement and guidance from these wonderful women counselling me, and willed up some grit. Right there and then I accepted that in order to move forward, I would indeed have to let go of everything I thought I knew and shake off my fears and inhibitions.

And so I did. I wore pants (anybody who knows me knows I do not wear pants) and Toms shoes the next day so that I could sit on the floor and jump around freely. I barely referred to my 36-slide PPT file, using slides instead as picture backgrounds. I read, I moved, I danced a little, I laughed, I sang, I spoke in many different accents, and in the absence of props, I even spontaneously rolled my book up to become a pirate’s telescope when telling the story of Pirate Jimmy, who discovered black pepper in remote islands. I used my hands and crouched and stretched on my tippy-toes to paint a picture of a magical coriander plant that grew up into the air like Jack’s beanstalk . . . and the kids were watching my every move. I was becoming my own cartoon character, and they were glued. The more I moved, the more I loosened up; the more attentive the kids got, the more smiles they gave, the more I moved.

I’m no actor, and being physically animated in front of an audience is not remotely in my comfort zone, so I should probably, no—definitely take some improvisation classes. But I left Sarawak feeling reenergized and fulfilled . . . from session one to session six, my progress had been quite significant as an author and while I’m not yet a storyteller, one of the festival organizers even remarked that she had observed a shift in my style.

Looking back, I realized that my years in the corporate world didn’t just teach me to be buttoned up with PowerPoint and heels, but more importantly helped me develop the confidence to believe in myself and my ability to quickly adapt to new and often uncomfortable situations.

P.S. Kuching is a glorious little town full of real and raw beauty. It has a rich immigrant and tribal past plus the most delicious food and hospitable people. You must visit!