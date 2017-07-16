From Belize With Love: Baratunde and Kayah Ma’at

Baratunde and Kayah Ma’at

Together, Baratunde and Kayah Ma’at are The Forgotten Foods…Remembered, a company committed to creating superior, highly effective herbal tonics with proven healing properties for people with health challenges. The Source International Ministries and Exotic Adventure Wellness Journey are also part of their current entrepreneurial resume.

At a very young age, Baratunde discovered his gift of knowing the divine nature of plants. An added intrigue for the Oriental Healing Arts lead him to study Martial arts and Herbal medicine. The early death of his mother, after a lengthy battle with cancer, sparked interest in Baratunde to do something different; something that would keep others from suffering through the disease, and the treatment that seemed to cause additional suffering. Even before high school, Baratunde wanted to be part of, and make a difference in the healing arts. His innate ability to understand the language of plant life has led to the formulation of The Forgotten Foods authentic cell food and trusted natural effective medicine products. Today he is a master herbalist, certified Qigong practitioner, professional guitarist and song writer.

Kayah is committed to a natural health and transitional diet activism, and has conducted numerous workshops to educate the public on health and nutrition. She even raised her daughters as vegan and they have never had to see a doctor for illness. A certified raw food chef and culinary artist who has previously owned and operated two vegan restaurants, Kayah blends her food artistry skills with The Forgotten Foods herbal science creating delicious, high-frequency superior foods.

Kayah describes her meeting Baratunde at a Kwanza event as the “intersection of purpose and creativity.” From the day they met, they have indeed been filled with purpose and creativity. Both are evident in their work and their products, which are being used around the world by people seeking natural, trusted methods for addressing health issues. Their clients are “people who are sick and tired of being sick and tired.” This incredible couple is surprised at how loved and appreciated, globally, they are for their unique work and as an empowered indigenous couple. The testimonies and positive feedback from customers flow to them consistently. People say they can actually feel the love and passion that goes into creating these products.

The work they do with The Forgotten Foods and Exotic Adventure Wellness Journey allows people to have access to a safe, private space for repairing and healing the body, mind and spirit. Always envisioning holistic wellness for their clients, the Ma’ats invite their clients to experience Adventure Wellness in Belize, Central America, where is 2012, Baratunde and Kayah expanded their wellness ministry. Their Home Stay welcomes guests for wellness transformation amid the incredible beauty of this island paradise. The future holds a sacred resort for healing as they become part of making southern Belize the Healing Capital of the World!

When asked about their view on how people can get healthy today, the first thing suggested is finding a food supply we can trust and lean to the foods to regenerate the cells, rather than just fill the stomach. Most of the ordinary plant foods on the planet today, because the soil is deficient, are deficient in minerals and nutrients, causing dis-ease and lack the elements necessary to detoxify the body. Plants do not manufacture their own minerals, which are necessary for optimal health, and the US Agricultural business doesn’t take that into consideration when producing our food. Many are also genetically modified, making it even more difficult to access “real” nutritional food. It’s no wonder dis-eases are at epidemic proportions!