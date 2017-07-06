From Biggs To Bigger: Roc96 x MadeWorn

Few people succeed at business once in their lives. It is even rarer to repeat that success. But for Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke it is a habit. After founding multiple businesses that sold for millions of dollars including Roc-A-Fella Records and Rocawear, he is back this time with Roc96. The clothing brand was started less than a year ago to pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of Jay-Z’s classic album Reasonable Doubt, but has since taken on a life of its own. In that time, he has released sold out pieces in the world’s most luxurious stores, and most recently collaborated with fashion heavy weight MadeWorn. As expected, Biggs is already looking ahead to bigger and better things. The Roc96 brand is branching out to remain the luxury line while Reasonable Doubt will be released as a separate line in major department stores this fall. Aside from that he aspires to get into film and spirits as well. This past week we had a chance to talk about what is next for him.

The concept for Roc96 came as a simple thought to Biggs one day. He knew the 20th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt was approaching, and he had a few ideas to pay homage to it. He spoke to Emory Jones about it who loved the idea so they decided to get started on it. Less than a year later, it spread like wildfire. It all started with a pop-up shop in Los Angeles where they recreated Jay-Z’s childhood apartment, which was a major success. Shortly after they did a pop-up shop in New York recreating the legendary D&D studios where Reasonable Doubt was recorded. The event in New York started something. After that the brand partnered with specialty stores to do 20 pop-ups in a single day. And that is the Roc96 we know today was born.

Once the initial spark for the brand was in place Biggs started thinking about what to do next. After a conversation with Emory they decided the next move would be to get the Reasonable Doubt line into specialty stores. Also, they called their friend Tom Bennett who handles clothing lines for the likes of Biggie, Bad Boy, and Young Thug to do a luxury line for Roc96. Tom introduced Biggs and Emory to his friend Blaine who runs MadeWorn. The initial conversation went well, but Biggs still wanted to meet in person. Biggs is someone who stresses the importance of having the right relationship with people to do business. After flying out to meet Blaine he was sold on it though. They hit it off in a major way the resulted in the top 600 stores worldwide getting a Roc96 and MadeWorn collaboration, with Barney’s getting a 30-day exclusive. It could not have gone better.

The process for how the MadeWorn line came about was more straightforward than you might imagine. During their first meeting with Blaine, Biggs and Emory explained their vision for what they wanted. And being that Blaine is as talented as he is brought something they loved on his first try. Biggs even said it was difficult to find things he did not like because Blaine took what him and Emory were looking for to the next level. And while Blaine has worked with bands like the Rolling Stones in the past for exclusive releases, none were collaborations. This was the first time MadeWorn released something that was in collaboration with another brand, which is Roc96. The fact he was willing to do that showed there was a trust and respect factor on both sides that put each at ease.

Working with Blaine and MadeWorn was an amazing experience for Biggs. He went as far as to say everything was perfect down to the launch events. Each of the events were done in such detail it was difficult to not be a fan of them. They made a replica of the oval office with custom made photos of various presidents that had their eyes blanked out for the LA pop up. Under then the photos read “Dead Presidents – Jay Z” as an ode to his famous track. And the quality of the clothes was amazing as well. Pieces that were selling for $4,000 sold out quicker than they imagined was possible.

For the LA pop-up Biggs worked with the famous New York based visual artist Dikayl Rimmasch. Some of his past work had been so impressive to Beyoncé and Jay-Z that they took a chance on him to contribute a video as part of their “On the Run” tour. The move paid off because their collaboration with Rimmasch ended up inspiring the look of their entire tour. He was also credited as a cinematographer on “Lemonade”, and directed the song titled “Sorry”. Everything about it was a hit from start to finish.

After the success of the MadeWorn collaboration brands have been constantly reaching out to Biggs. He is taking his time on it though. Between him and Emory, they have good relationships with tons of brands so they are making sure the next thing is the right fit. For instance, they are in conversations with a few sneaker brands, but are waiting for something that would be outside the box enough to keep things interesting.

From the beginning, Biggs saw Roc96 as something that would be much more than a single clothing brand. He was looking forward to getting into fashion, design, and innovation. So, with recent the recent successes of Roc96 he did just that. Roc96 will become the luxury brand looking ahead, and Reasonable Doubt will be a full line going into stores like Macy’s, DTLR, and Jimmy Jazz later this year. More news about this should be coming out soon.

While it may not seem so with his recent ventures, Biggs was not someone who was ever into the creative side of fashion. He was always interested in the business of it though. He worked with Dame Dash during the Rocawear days, but that was still Dame’s baby. But he did work with Dame on various aspects of the brand so that helped a lot. And he always had his own way of being into fashion. Biggs was always observant of what people wore, and liked to stay ahead of trends. At a time when everyone was only talking about Gucci and Louis Vuitton, he was wearing Hermes. He was onto brands like North Face and Iceberg long before anyone else as well, which is something Jay Z can corroborate. So, getting into the business of fashion is not all that surprising.

Typically, when people with as much clout as Biggs launch a line they seed free product to celebrities and influencers. It is an easy way to get people to learn about the brand through people who they admire. But Biggs is not someone who ever liked calling in favors like that. Despite the fact the Roc96 x MadeWorn line has been on the likes of people like Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Fabolous, and Richie Akiva, no one was given free items. Jokingly, Biggs said Richie, who’s a majority owner in the 1Oak nightclub still needs to pay his $800 invoice, but that does not count as a free piece given.

Aside from Roc96 and Reasonable Doubt, Biggs also has a denim brand called Fourth of November he has been working on. He said that the new line of denim would be launching soon and it will shock people. What is surprising is that while many would feel uncomfortable running three clothing brands at the same times, Biggs feels completely at ease with it. He said the reason is that the brands are in noncompeting categories so there is not overlap. Also, to add to that the distribution for all the brands is different so not having overlap there as well is helpful.

Other than clothes Biggs is interested in film and the spirits business. Owning a liquor brand is something he did in the past with Armadale Vodka, is something he would like to do again. This time he is paying more attention to whiskey, rum, and gin brands though. He thinks there is a hole in the market that can be filled there. Also, he likes the idea of doing a premium beer as well so he has been considering that. Things with film are a bit more in the beginning stages, but there are some documentaries of interest. Biggs said he wants to make sure anything he puts out is not a copy of what everyone else is doing so he wants to take his time with that. Overall though, he seems film, fashion, and spirits fitting under the lifestyle umbrella he is taking time to curate.

Different people are motivated by different things in life. Biggs is someone who seems to be motivated by the sport of business. It is not about money at the end of the day even though that is part of it. What he works for is that ultimate competition. With Roc96 doing well, Reasonable Doubt launching, and other projects being researched Biggs is back into competition in a major way. If past successes are any indication of what is ahead, then he is someone to look out for. He went from Biggs to Bigger, and is not done growing yet.