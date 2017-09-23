From Broke to Booming: How To Promote Your Startup Business On a Shoestring Budget

Gone are the days where you're purely driven by exciting light bulb moments, reality has sunk in; you're broke and in need of straight-up-cash.

You check your email endlessly expecting a "you've been paid" message but it never arrives.

There's no other way to put it, you're a broke entrepreneur.

A statistic. I remember being in this exact position when I started out in the crazy world of self-employment. I had no money, no job and no idea what I was doing. My initial dream of saving the world through education was proving to be just that, a dream. That was until I discovered that the key to actually turning entrepreneurial dreams into a profitable business comes from mastering one thing...marketing. Geeze, that word used to scare the life out of me, so much so, that it still makes my spine tingle just a little. You see, the image I had of marketing was walking around random streets, knocking on doors, begging people to buy from me. The M word conjured up visions of me desperately trying to make a sale. I was petrified of becoming what was essentially a door-to-door saleswoman or a slimy selling schmuck, and so I decided to do things differently.

I decided to educate myself on what real modern marketing looks like. That's when I discovered how to market my business effortlessly, without slime and pretence.

I learnt to sell without even trying and I did so with confidence because I knew that marketing simply meant letting more people know about my business so that they could have the opportunity of working with me.

And they did. I went from being a broke entrepreneur to teaching hundreds of students across the world and having a business that isn't just profitable but actually makes a difference.

I went from being unknown in my field to being one of the fastest growing brands in an incredibly crowded niche. So, how did I do it? ...I sat pretty and waited for the crowd to come. Just kidding.

Actually, no, I'm not. The truth is that one day while bouncing across several marketing blogs I discovered an article by a company called ShortStack which introduced me to the clever world of contest marketing. Contest marketing sounded like content marketing only prettier and more fun. I realized that in order to get my ideal clients to know about me, I needed to get in front of them but in a way that was seamless and that's where contest marketing came in. So, what does it involve? It's simply running a competition where you offer your service or product for free to one or several people and in order to enter, people provide you with their name and email (sometimes their home address too). Once they've done that, they're entered into a draw where they have the opportunity to win a particular product or service. This approach is effective for several reasons. Firstly, it means that your dream clients can find you because contests are shareable and people love to spread the word about them. In essence, you end up with hundreds (or even thousands) of people sharing a contest because they love the idea of getting something for free or trying something new. Secondly, it enables you to build your list or client database because you end up getting the names and emails of hundreds of people that have an interest in what you're selling and want the opportunity to try it. Finally, it's a superb way to bring in new leads into your business and convert them into buyers because once you have their details you can continue to keep in touch with them and build up a relationship with them over time. That in turn leads to your business becoming a safe and secure figure in the mind of a potential customer or client because now you've gone from being an unknown brand to a familiar face in what is a very short space of time.

Although ShortStack offers several eye-dropping templates, my favourite was called Giveway - it had the perfect balance of being visually appealing and easy to use. Plus, registrants could see exactly what they needed to do. No fuss, no complex coding and no hassle. Just my kind of thing.

Furthermore, it was free which meant that my overheads were minimal and I could test the effectiveness of this marketing approach without breaking the bank.

ShortStack The Giveway template proved to be the best template for me to use in my first content marketing campaign.

To be frank, now that I've learnt to market my business in a way that’s enjoyable, I actually love running a business a whole lot more because I no longer have to nervously wait for a “you've been paid” email, nor do I have to sell in a slimy kind of way. And best of all, I get to run an awesome business whilst sipping hot cocoa in my pyjamas.