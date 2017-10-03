From Cape Verdean Lineage to the Norwich Sports Hall of Fame: A Journey of Culture, Unity, Love and Excellence!

The stories of people of Cape Verdean descent are not told enough, from my vantage point, so this piece will serve to offer some insight through the experience of one man, my beloved husband, Jeffrey Rose. On Jeff’s maternal side of the family, there is a unique and beautiful culture. His grandfather, Abel Perry Sr., and members of his family, made their way from the African nation, Cabo Verde, which is comprised of many islands. There destination was New England, namely New Bedford, Massachusetts on the east coast of the United States. Many of the Cape Verdean men were Whalers and Stone Masons who skillfully created walls by placing stones without a drop of cement. After Abel Perry and his wife, Adeline Perry, arrived in New Bedford from the Cape Verde Islands they then moved to Norwich, Connecticut where Jeff’s mother, Justine Perry was born. She had two children, a boy and a girl and I married her son.

Kenneth, Justine, Patti and Jeffrey Rose

Justine’s husband, Kenneth Rose, was also of Cape Verdean descent. He is depicted below participating in one of his favorite past times, which was to eat chicken, while drinking coffee milk and watching sports. He also never missed any of Jeff’s games in any sport that he participated in including baseball, basketball, football and track and field. He was an extremely kind person and loved to tell stories about various aspects of his family’s life. Justine Rose enjoyed cooking and an occasional glass of white wine. She doted on her husband and children. Her and Kenneth loved their grandchildren with everything they had. They are now deceased but not forgotten and photos of them bring back vivid memories of who they were.

Kenneth Rose

Justine Rose

Jeff also enjoyed a very close relationship with his grandfather, affectionately known as Bei, who sadly died while Jeff was a student at Yale, so he never got to see Jeff graduate but everyone knew how proud he would have been to witness that moment.

Jeff and his grandfather Abel Perry Sr., also known as Bei

Although the rich history of whaling and masonry was a key aspect of the livelihoods of Cape Verdean men, Jeff was discouraged from learning those skills because his family didn’t want him to work with his hands. His grandfather would say to him “I want you to get a job where you can wear a suit and tie.” Jeff was an adorable little boy and as he grew older he became quite a scholar athlete at his high school, Norwich Free Academy, in Norwich, Connecticut.

Jeff in elementary school

Jeff in Little League with newspaper article (he hit a home run!), on the NFA Baseball Team (Captains) and Jeff on the NFA Basketball Team (Junior Year)

He was very proud to attend Yale University, after high school, which is where we met as students. We had two beautiful children, Courtney and Brandon, who are now adults (doctoral student and lawyer respectively), who continue the legacy of the Rose family.

Patti Rose Brandon and Courtney Rose at Norwich Free Academy on the day of Jeff’s Sports Hall of Fame Event

In order to get deeply in touch with their wonderful cultural roots, we visited Cabo Verde as a family. There the lineage became deeply clear and it was one of the best trips of our lives.

Recently, we returned to Jeff’s hometown, Norwich, where Jeff grew up amongst many of his family members. This trip was also special for all of us because we lived there with our children for a short time and because Jeff was to be inducted into the Norwich Sports Hall of Fame, 2017! I was so excited to return there with him to support him during this special moment, with our children, with so much love.

While an athlete in Norwich, Jeff participated in sports with people of various races including other African American men, who were not of Cape Verdean descent but whose families had migrated to Norwich from the southern areas of the U.S. One of his best friends and team mates, as an example, was Darryl Gibson.

Patti Rose Darryl Gibson and Jeff Rose

Darryl and Jeff reminisced at the Hall of Fame event about how since there were few Black men on the team, it wasn’t always easy for them but it was ultimately one of the best character building and athletically rewarding experiences of their lives. Some of their white team mates and coaches became like brothers to them.

Patti Rose Tom Roberts, Scott Davis, Bill Cholowa—Teammates who graduated from Norwich Free Academy with Jeff

Patti Rose John Iovino, Jeff’s Baseball Coach at Norwich Free Academy (NFA)

Darryl Gibson (Jeff’s Basketball Teammate), John Baldwin (Jeff’s Baseball Coach) and Matt Hinchey (Jeff’s Basketball Team Opponent)—All from Norwich Free Academy (NFA)

Additionally, the Connecticut people of Cape Verdean descent would often visit New Bedford where most of their extended families lived, including cousins, uncles, aunts, etc.—normally very large families. Since New Bedford was the place where it all began for Jeff’s family, at the Hall of Fame Event, one of his favorite cousins, Brian Rose, who Jeff spent a lot of time with during family visits there, was a pleasant sight to see on his special day. Jeff’s long term friend and fellow golfer, Troy Jellerette, also came to support him, which was wonderful, at the Hall of Fame banquet.

Patti Rose Brian and Jeff Rose

Brian Rose, Jeff Rose and Troy Jellerette

As I watched Jeff talk and remember fond athletic moments with his former teammates and coaches, I saw a sense of pride in his eyes and noticed a sense of unity amongst all of them. As he stood courageously and gave his speech after accepting an honor that meant so much to him in front of me, his children, family, friends and the rest of the audience members of which many of them knew him as an athlete, we sat quietly and intently as he reflected on how much his athletic experiences have meant to him. It was an intense moment, but rather than describe what it felt like for him to be a young Black athlete, his Hall of Fame speech provides his thoughts in his own words.