From Doubt and Confusion to Love's Blossoming Bliss

Okay my loves…..let's do this…..

EveryONE take a moment --- [or 2 or 10 or…..]

to……………..

Ponder upon ALL the ONEderFull things in our lives that HAVE manifested, that ARE in our NOW, right now…….the BEaYOUty, Joy, Bliss, gifts, fabYOUlousness…..

and let us hereIN 'masticate' a while, shall we. ;)

Have you noticed…….

we all have desires --- dreams, goals, aspirations, and when we are in the 'wanting' stage of these, we see nothing else beyond them but them -- and then-- when they are realized, magickally -- there are MORE!

Look at your own life, and if that is 'too close' -- look at your parents, your grandparents that you may take notice that with all the dreams, goals, aspirations they have manifested in their own lives, they STILL have MORE…….

Our parents were at once children too, with their own visions for their future, their lives, which, as they grew, experienced more life, received/co-created manifestations of their dreams, they and their dreams evolved into yet new and different dreams, goals, and aspirations.

We are ALL~ways evolving…….

Our dreams, goals and aspirations do not suddenly "stop being"----

even once realized -- there are new ones that reveal themselves to us --

In this continuous journey of ever revealing, manifesting, experienced and expressed goals, desires, objectives, directives, dreams, it IS IMPORTANT to Honour, acKNOWledge, Recognize, and give Gratitude to ALL we HAVE, we ARE, we DO receive [d/ing], achieve [[d/ing], experience [d/ing] and express [d/ing].

When we so DO -- honour what IS, what was, honour our SELVES for co-creating the fabYOUlousness we have, the gifts we DO, we put ourselves into a vibrational frequency of love and gratitude -- happyness, bliss.

This energetic vibration is one that is uplifting, motivating, inspiring, assisting, empowering enlightening to our current state of being and thus to that which we are ushering in……..

Make sense?

Soooooo……... if you find yourself in a place of doubt, if you find yourself scared of what may be,

ONE way of assisting yourself

to redirect and realign back to the vibrational frequency we ALL prefer to BE withIN IS to-----

reflect upon ALL the fabYOUlousness you HAVE and ARE blissed to experience and express……..

***and allow yourself to "stay" withIN those thoughts/feelings……..

and…….redirect & realign back thereto anytime the feelings of doubt, the feelings/thoughts of fear arise again…….

With Love's Embracing Grace,

Rev. Roni