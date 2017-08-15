From Facebook to Flowers

Marketing expert by profession with a passion for fashion and an entrepreneur at heart, Aarzoo Batra demonstrates her flair for branding with her latest venture into Singapore’s flower industry

A fresh bouquet of flowers can instantly lift anyone’s mood. It’s too bad that buying flowers for yourself is not yet widely practiced since buying yourself a bouquet is often attached to negative self-image. But Aarzoo Batra is changing this narrative by empowering women all over Singapore to practice self-care through purchasing bouquets of blooms.

There’s no need for a special occasion. Buy it because you deserve it. That is the mantra of Her Flowers, the brainchild of Batra.

Fresh out of uni, Batra landed a job at Facebook, something some of her contemporaries would consider a dream job. After her Facebook stint, she then joined Mindvalley, an award-winning learning experience company based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she would eventually become the company’s Brand Manager.

Despite the demands of a day job, she was also busy building her personal brand as a fashion blogger and lifestyle guru. Her passion for fashion eventually led to her first business venture, Masakali, an online e-commerce platform selling carefully curated and high quality Indian wear to a global market.

Bitten by the start-up bug, it’s not surprising then that her next start-up stint would be an online florist. Her innate eye for style and love for flowers led to the creation of a promising new player in Singapore’s flower industry, Her Flowers.

Sowing the Seeds of a Start-Up

Going into the flower business came naturally to Batra. Her childhood dream of starting up her own business has been in her constitution for as long as she can remember.

“I have always wanted to start something of my own - having been involved with starting two other businesses prior to Her Flowers, I am always on the lookout for innovative ideas that also make a positive impact on the world. Flowers make people smile - it is really as simple as that. There aren't too many things in the world that consistently have that effect on you.”

She then substantiates this with her business savvy as she delves into the industry’s potential. According to her, “On a more strategic level - the gifting market in South Asia is estimated at a US$10BN where flowers comprise 60% of the market share. That just comes to show the kind of growth potential we have.”

Of course, there are many others who have tapped into this potential. What makes Her Flowers stand out from the vast crop of flower shops and online florists is its credo of buying flowers for self-care.

“More often than not flowers are 'best-suited' for special occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and funerals. Her Flowers as a brand is an outlier in that sense. We are trying to promote the idea of celebrating and loving yourself by the act of buying flowers.”

She adds, “Apart from the fact that a gorgeous flower arrangement can spruce up a rather dull space - there have been numerous studies proving the positive health effects from adding flowers to your home.”

Just like her previous ventures. Batra focuses on quality over quantity as evidenced by her modest yet carefully curated collection of flower arrangements. Her Flowers features 6 imperious bouquets meant to suit different personality types and moods.

“Wildflowers to embrace your free-spirited inner child, Bella for the delicate woman and Coco for a woman who never expects anything less than luxury! We can compare Her Flowers to a boutique restaurant where there are 8 things on the menu and you can be assured ALL 8 are drool-worthy as compared to an eatery with countless things on the menu with high chances of hits and misses.”

Flower Power

In fact, the bigger goal of Her Flowers is to empower women. Flowers, while they appear delicate and fragile, hold power and lasting influence.

“Her Flowers is an aspirational feminine brand that is bold, expressive and puts women in a powerful light. It is way more than just being an online florist,” she explains. “The brand speaks to women who are aspiring to be liberated, aware, inspiring and at the same time are witty and playful!”

This feminist stance is evident in Batra’s branding and target market.