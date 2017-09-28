From Film To Stage: "The Red Shoes"

Cinema came to life in the form of Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes at the beautiful Ahmanson Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Many will be swept away in the nostalgia of the the 1948 film version of the show and slip into the story with ease. To those that have not seen it, prepare to be captivated by the stunning choreography, staging, and performances.

The role of Victoria Page, a young who longs to become a great dancer, was created by New Adventures dance company soloist Ashley Shaw. Shaw is a mighty force on the stage. Performances like this only come once in a century and audiences should consider themselves lucky to witness her mastery.

Photo by Johan Persson. Ashley Shaw in Matthew Bourne's production of "The Red Shoes."

“Sam Archer, who created the title role in “Edward Scissorhands” in 2005 and performed the role at the Ahmanson, has starred in “Cinderella,” “The Car Man” and “Play Without Words.” Archer returned to New Adventures to create the iconic role of Svengali-like impresario Boris Lermontov, which he will perform at the Ahmanson.

Sam Archer in Matthew Bourne's production of "The Red Shoes."

If you are not familiar with The Red Shoes, the story is centered around Victoria Page, who is taken out of the ensemble by Boris Lermontov to star in his production of The Red Shoes. The inspiration of Lermontovs show is Hans Christian Andersen’s fable of a girl who falls in love with a pair of red shoes and never stops. She eventually learns she can not take them off. We learn that she is being punised because she ignored her duty to care for her patron and because of that, she is punished. She eventually ends up falling in love with the dashing young composer of the ballet, Julian Craster (Dominic North) and must choose, love or her passion; dance.