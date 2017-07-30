From Friendship to Courtship: How Friends Fall in Love

Some of you know a When Harry Met Sally couple. That seemingly perfectly matched couple who existed platonically as best friends for years, until suddenly announcing they were engaged. “I knew it!” we often respond, wondering, now viewing their compatibility in retrospect, why it took them so long.

Yet we also know that couple whose great friendship was destroyed by unreciprocated attraction. Unfortunately, one-way affection or desire for “something more” can ruin a great friendship.

Yet if you are beginning to feel the tingle of attraction within a platonic friendship, should you explore the possibility that your feelings might be reciprocated? After all, a relationship of compatibility and trust can serve as a strong foundation for romance. If you are so inclined to make a move, how do you test the waters without sinking the friendship?

First, consider the potential consequences if your assessment of partner potential is incorrect.

Drama in the Workplace: Mixing Business With Pleasure

There are a variety of factors that impact the tricky decision to explore the possibility of moving a platonic friendship to the next level. Co-workers face the prospect of having the relationship crash and burn, while continuing to (somehow) work with the person every day. Assuming the relationship was public knowledge, the resulting office drama can create problems for both parties personally and professionally. No one wants to be the topic of conversation around the water cooler after a failed attempt to mix business with pleasure.

Neighborhood Watch: Community Impact

Neighbors face a similar predicament if a community-based romance goes south. Many relationships spring from geographic desirability due in part to the attraction of familiarity. We tend to like, trust, and be attracted to people with whom we frequently interact. But post-breakup awkwardness and sometimes negativity may affect ex-lovers as well as the neighborhood. Neighbors and friends are thrust into the difficult position of deciding which of you (both?) to invite to the next block party or picnic in the park.

Worse yet, given the residential proximity, former paramours will eventually witness a parade of candidates, and eventually their replacement coming to visit after the breakup.

Yet despite the risks and potential drawbacks of taking friendship to the next level, people do it all the time. Sometimes, friendship becomes courtship through behaviors initiated through romantic projection.

Romantic Projection Can Become a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Research by Lemay and Wolf (2016) found that projection of romantic and sexual desire within opposite-sex friendships might lead to romantic relationships when the perceivers are high in “mate value.”[i]

They conducted two studies where individuals with romantic feelings toward friends projected that desire, resulting in a perception that their friends reciprocated the romantic feelings. This perception prompted relationship initiation behaviors. Projection was more pronounced in people who viewed themselves as high in mate value.

Interestingly, targets appeared to be influenced by the overtures when they shared the view that the projectors were high in mate value, suggesting that romantic desire can create biased perceptions that lead to self-fulfilling prophecies.

But the results may be different when friends are mismatched on the attractiveness scale.

Mismatched Attraction and Assortative Mating

We all know “handsome couples.” Beautiful pairings who compliment each other in terms of physical beauty. Yet not all couples look like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (who are a great example, although no longer a couple). Some strong relationships feature partners who fall in different places on the attractiveness spectrum. Many mismatches-turned-romances began as friendships.

Research by Hunt et al. (2015) aptly entitled “Leveling the Playing Field” found that mismatched attraction levels resulted in couples being friends longer before becoming romantically involved.[ii] They discuss “assortative mating,” which refers to the fact that people prefer partners with similar physical, psychological, and behavioral traits.

They explain this might be due to “market based” competition, or the attraction of similarity.

They found that couples who became romantically involved shortly after meeting were more likely to have paired up based on similar levels of physical attractiveness, as compared to couples who became romantically involved after a period of time. They also found that attractiveness-based assortative mating was more pronounced in couples who had not been friends before they became lovers.

They note that their findings are consistent with prior research linking short acquaintance periods with romantic “consensual desirability,” as compared to longer acquaintance periods, which involve romance that relies on “unique, idiosyncratic desirability.”

Friends Forever?

Deciding to explore becoming “more than friends” with a longtime acquaintance is an individual decision, worthy of serious contemplation due to the potential adverse consequences. If you decide to attempt the transition, remember that failed romance does not have to result in broken friendship. There are scores of friends who have remained just that after failing to establish something more. Within relationships of trust and respect, it is indeed possible to be good friends forever.

About the author:

Wendy Patrick, JD, PhD, is a career prosecutor, author, and behavioral expert. She is the author of author of Red Flags: How to Spot Frenemies, Underminers, and Ruthless People (St. Martin´s Press), and co-author of the New York Times bestseller Reading People (Random House) (revision).

She lectures around the world on sexual assault prevention, safe cyber security, and threat assessment, and is an Association of Threat Assessment Professionals Certified Threat Manager. The opinions expressed in this column are her own.

Find her at wendypatrickphd.com or @WendyPatrickPhD

This article was originally published in Psychology Today https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/why-bad-looks-good/201707/friendship-courtship-how-friends-fall-in-love

