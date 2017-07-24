From ‘Gay’ Shakespeare To ‘Gay’ Lincoln: What’s The Point Of Trying To Out The Dead?

Wikipedia

Last week marked the new revival of old gay speculation about a very famous man. But you probably won’t read about it in the tabloids. As far as I know, no-one has dug up fresh “dirt” on the sexual proclivities of usual suspects like Tom Cruise, John Travolta, or Kevin Spacey.

The male “celebrity” at the center of this newly revived gay debate has been dead for centuries, so he’s not exactly in the closet and won’t be coming out any time soon. He’s none other than William Shakespeare, possibly the most gifted wordsmith ever to claim English as a native language. During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director Greg Doran made headlines by suggesting that the iconic playwright was probably gay. The proof, he explained, is in his work.

“It allows him to get inside the soul of a black general, a Venetian Jew, an Eyptian queen, or whatever, and perhaps that outsider perspective has something to do with his sexuality,” Doran said of Shakespeare, who married Anne Hathaway at age 18 and fathered three children with her.

Doran cited gay Shakespearean characters – singling out Antonio from The Merchant of Venice – and suggested that by casting them as heterosexual, theater directors have evaded the subject of the bard’s true sexual orientation for centuries. He also referred to the Victorian scholars who “whitewashed” Shakespeare’s sonnets by switching their pronouns to preserve his legacy as a straight literary legend.

It’s the second case for a gay Shakespeare I’ve seen made in the past few months. I recently watched an A&E documentary that characterized his marriage to the eight-years-older Hathaway as loveless and claimed he may have written his sonnets for the Earl of Southampton, his patron and, possibly, lover. I shrugged at the latter revelation and wondered if that would give the immortal couplets any different meaning. It wouldn’t. A love song is a love song regardless of the gender or sexual orientation of the person by/for whom it was written?

Innuendo and hints about Shakespeare have been floating around for decades, though, if not centuries. Portraits depict him as quite the earring-wearing dandy, a true 16th- and 17th-century metrosexual, which could be outdated code for gay. And in the 1998 Best Picture Oscar winner Shakespeare in Love, the bard (Joseph Fiennes) fell for a professional cross-dresser played by Best Actress Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow.

Of course, Paltrow’s character, Viola de Lesseps, wasn’t actually a drag queen, but in a Victor/Victoria-n twist, an actress pretending to be a man in order to overcome her profession's gender restrictions. One could interpret it as, simply, a non-traditional screen romance, or as a fictional nod to real-life Shakespeare's purported dual sexuality.

Speculation that Shakespeare was gay or at least bisexual, seems to resurface every few years, so Greg Doran has not stumbled upon a new hypothesis. That said, the speculation does inspire one to take a fresh look at his work through a rainbow-flag prism.

Is Iago gay and nursing an unrequited crush on Othello's titular hero, hence his Desdemona-defiling subterfuge? Is Romeo and Juliet an allegory for the love that dares not speak its name, to quote Oscar Wilde, another literary giant from the British Isles whose sexual orientation has been debated for ages?

Our knowledge about the sexual orientation of playwrights like Wilde and Tennessee Williams may give their work rich context, but for better or worse, both are pretty much regarded as gay literary giants. If we knew for sure that Shakespeare was gay, it might forever pigeonhole him and his work in a way the author probably would have detested.

It's the very manner of typecasting that stops many closeted contemporary creatives from coming out. Considering how England’s 19th-century legal system used Oscar Wilde’s sexual orientation against him, it’s easy to see why “celebrities” from past centuries were even less inclined to be openly gay than stars today. (To be or not to be in the closet? While I sympathize with historical figures who chose the former for self-preservation, as far as contemporary stars are concerned, I will always grant more respect to the ones who opt for the latter.)

The overflowing closet of past centuries naturally leads historians to speculate, and Shakespeare is hardly the only deceased “celebrity” to end up at the center of gay rumors. At least three U.S. Presidents – James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, and Richard Nixon – have been said to have had LGBTQ leanings.

Nixon may have invited the speculation with his own contradictory comments that damned gay people while defending them, and Buchanan’s status as our sole bachelor President, to some, has built-in implications. With Lincoln, his successor, it would provide a tidy way to explain his compassion for enslaved black people: He knew exactly what it felt like to be an outsider, which parallels Doran’s view of Shakespeare.

With all due respect to Doran, an affinity with outsiders and a penchant for creating gay characters are pretty flimsy criteria on which to hang someone’s sexual orientation. Homer, author of The Illiad, created one of literature’s great bromances, between Achilles and Patrocles, but does the centuries-long "Are they or aren’t they?” speculation about the true nature of that relationship tell us anything about Homer’s own personal life? Straight people write gay characters all the time, and some of them identify with outsiders for reasons that have nothing to do with their sexual orientation.

Should we even be rifling through the closets of dead people? If outing is as wrong as I believe it is, does it become OK if the person being outed is dead? Did the deceased forfeit their right to privacy when they passed away?

I say let the gay rumors about the dead die. Oscar Wilde’s homosexuality (or bisexuality, depending on which experts you believe) played a major role in his public life, so it will always be relevant to historians. But I’m not convinced that the psychology behind Lincoln’s sympathy for black slaves are as important as the work he put into freeing them.

Meanwhile, Shakespeare’s work holds up even if, like most people who enjoy it, you know nothing about his private life. The greatest art is open to limitless interpretation, so Iago’s sexual orientation can be whatever we want it to be, and Othello is still a masterpiece about jealousy, mistrust, and deceit. Romeo and Juliet could just as easily be an allegory for interracial romance or love between people from different classes. It’s timeless either way.

Since neither Shakespeare nor Lincoln are around to confirm, deny, or offer “no comment,” their sexuality are moot points anyway. If Shakespeare did indeed compose his sonnets for a man, it’s now a cold case love. No one is alive to offer eyewitness testimony, and there is no conclusive forensic evidence to provide any definitive answers.