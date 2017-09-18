From Hardcore Closer to Hardcore Compassion, Ryan Stewman’s Flagship Dallas Endeavor Is Saving Lives

In another relentless example of rewriting the rules, Ryan Stewman, the Hardcore Closer is extending Hardcore Compassion. His team is following suit. Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, Ryan’s mastermind Tribe and associates have all pitched in time, money and effort. Beth Lowe began the “boots on the ground, boats in the water” initiative better known as Shelter Supplies for Texas by starting a Go Fund Me page and paying for the fees herself. Her battalion, men and women from Stewman’s own team and client roster including Lindsay Curtis Davis, Michael Oonk, Travis Plumb and Ryan Nichols worked where they were most needed: rescuing stranded residents, shopping and delivering food, water and supplies to shelters, and providing a much needed outpouring of hope to those who had lost everything.

Ryan Stewman

This is a testament to the true power of the entrepreneurial spirit. Hustlers funneling their ceaseless drive and motivation toward a deserving cause to unravel catastrophe. These same people who ink multi-million dollar deals, the major players in the entrepreneurial space, turned heroes, were possessed of a purpose simply to help. They understand their calling: to lend a hand to their fellow person.

They embraced their responsibility to give back with heartwarming, life-saving gestures.

With Stewman’s business acting as the communications hub between the missions of buying necessities, motoring through treacherous water and rushing in to reassure and usher survivors to safety, Stewman, himself, worked crazy hours and encouraged the same. He leaned on automated responses to safeguard his business as he and his team focused on the number one priority: saving lives.

Beth Lowe

Davis, Hardcore Closer’s Operations Manager states, “We all maintained the priorities of our main job at really odd hours of the night so we could continue efforts during the day.” Lowe, a Realtor at Exit Achieve, stepped up and immediately created the Go Fund Me campaign that has since raised over $37,000. With this inception, Lowe pledged and delivered on her promise. “You send it. We spend it. No BS and no red tape.” This meant no waiting for life-giving supplies that so often get snarled up in processing, spurring life-threatening interim periods. The “usual” was not, and never has been good enough for Stewman, Lowe and Davis.

Lindsay Curtis Davis

Davis was fearless, feeding troops, and rerouting militia, applying her experience coordinating massive rebuilding operations after an F4 tornado tore through Tuscaloosa, AL in 2011. As the Dallas coordinator for Toomer’s for Tuscaloosa, she provided the care so desperately needed before traveling to Joplin, MO with supplies and to aid in search and rescue.

Michael Oonk, Travis Plumb, Ryan Nichols

Mere words do not do justice to the compassionate acts of Shelter Supplies for Texas, including:

The rescue of a mother and her children who were rapidly becoming sick from fast-growing black mold in their uninhabitable house.

The relocation of a baby to a safe bed who had been sleeping on the floor.

Finding little-known shelters and bringing vital supplies and food to the storm’s victims.

Two children being rescued after they were abandoned by their parents.

The raffling and re-raffling of a boat motor instrumental in saving 50 plus lives from high-waters, whose initial winner stated he had no use for it and to put it back on the block.

The donation of Stewman’s time and services with one hundred percent of the proceeds used to save more people.

Coordinating the delivery of a mobile medical response unit donated by World Housing Solution in Sanford, Florida, complete with doctors, nurses, medical supplies, antibiotics, insulin, and other medications.

One shopper. One shopping trip.

With the exception of a few, every single person wading through the water, snapping up supplies and issuing hardcore compassion, are Stewman’s own clients. It’s an homage to man who has survived a hardscrabble past and leads with a lion heart, inspiring the same in every single one of his clients and team members, to push past the ordinary and deliver extraordinary.

Davis recounts the reasons why creating a cause to assure real help happened: “I talked to a mom and she was in tears. She couldn’t believe a bunch of strangers were willing to take them shopping. This is the reason we are bypassing the red tape and going to the people in need.”

Mobile Medical Response Unit

Lowe, notes, “We are just treating people the way we would all want to be treated. We have a growing list of survivors who need our help. I promise you, this is the greatest gift you can give someone.” Lowe has since renamed her Go Fund Me page, Support for Houston, and pivoted its objective, to better serve the ailing community through the distribution of supplies such as baby formula, diapers, pet food and hygiene products. In one instance, Kilan Anderson, a motivated team member facilitated the safe arrival of a breast pump to help feed an infant. This, after his own business flooded and then caught fire. As Houston rebuilds, Anderson is doing the same.

The stories are endless as are the heart and soul of this energetic and empathetic group.