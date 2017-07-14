From Landscape Painter to Golf Course Art Specialist

Back in the early 1980s, painter Linda Hartough of Okatie, South Carolina was flailing about in the art world for a place in which she could make her mark. “I was looking for a niche, looking to concentrate on one subject,” she said. She painted landscapes – there must be a billion other artists doing them – and pictures of horses, portraits of people or their houses. “I did a variety of things and found that doing a variety of things wasn’t getting my anywhere.” Fate intervened in the form of a golf-pro-slash-merchandise-manager at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, who saw Hartough’s landscape paintings at a gallery in Hilton Head, South Carolina in 1984 and commissioned her to create a painting of the 13th hole at the club, which would be turned into an edition of offset prints.

Those people with only a passing knowledge of the world of sports are probably aware that the Augusta National is where the Master’s Tournament of Golf (one of the big four events in golf) is played every April, and those with more insider knowledge may identify the 13th hole as the course’s most beautiful. It is the “Azalea Hole,” known for the flowers that bloom during the week of the tournament. (Almost every golf course has what may be called its “signature hole,” which is particularly challenging to golfers or visually stimulating.) Hartough’s painting was a personal success – she has been commissioned subsequently to paint that hole three other times by club members – and it proved to be a career-maker, making golf courses her entire subject by 1987. She has painted golf courses in Scotland (where the sport supposedly began) and at the sites of the U.S. Open and British Open (two of the other big four), as well as at less renowned courses where golfers have commissioned her to paint favorite holes. Jack Nicklaus, the longtime dominant player on the tour, owns seven of her paintings.

There is a certain easy logic in moving from landscapes to paintings of golf courses but, on a practical level, it is not simply a matter or adding a new group of art collectors to the list or even trading one set of art buyers for another. The buyers of golf course paintings – golfers or their spouses, in large measure – are not necessarily collectors of artwork, although many of them have as much money as art collectors. “Golf is a wealthy person’s sport in the U.S.,” Hartough said. “It’s for the upscale. I’ve picked a niche where the buyers have money; it wasn’t a conscious decision to target wealthy people, but it just turned out that way.”

Horse owners and those who are interested in riding and breeding might also be assumed affluent, but Hartough found that golfers are much better customers of artwork: “There are a lot more buyers of golf art, they show much more appreciation of the art and they have a lot more money.”

While at golf courses, Hartough does research, taking photographs – those who commission her usually indicate which holes they want her to paint – and talking with local pros, club members and others familiar with the course about what is the most memorable aspect of the particular hole. That may be the elevation of the green, the slope, pitch and roll of the fairway, a series of sand traps or the overall architecture of the particular hole (one of the people she has befriended over the years, and who also has purchased several of her paintings, is Rees Jones, the landscape architect who redesigned the U.S. Open golf course several years back) or a combination of these and other elements. Her aim is to see the golf course as a golfer might and not just as a picturesque setting, but the final image has to work as art, too. “Exactitude isn’t paramount,” Hartough said. “Some people overdo it in terms of being too literal, having too much detail in their pictures.” On occasion, she has “moved a few things, adjusted the view, moved the hole.” She likes to think of herself as an artist first, with as much right to redefine the landscape suit her purposes as Monet, and not just a transcriber of visual details. “I want to depict the feeling of being there.” However, she noted, there is not too much artistic license permitted in this field, since “the whole idea is to make the course immediately recognizable.”