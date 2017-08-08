From National Guard to Business Owner: How the Military Shaped an Entrepreneur

When most people think of the “military mindset,” an entrepreneurial spirit and business smarts aren’t always the top qualities on the list... Which is a vast oversight, says former National Guardsman and entrepreneur Josh Marsden.

“The military has influenced me through my entire life,” says Marsden, the founder of CVO Acceleration, a Scottsdale, AZ-based digital marketing agency that helps business owners create sales funnels with paid traffic.

Marsden traces his military roots from his father, to his grandfather, and as far back to the 1700s to one of George Washington’s generals. He credits the military with infusing him with the characteristics that would later turn him into a successful businessman.

“My dad kind of raised me like he was a drill sergeant,” Mardsen laughs. After spending a year or two in college doing more socializing than studying, Marsden decided that the military was the key to getting his life back on track. When he enlisted as a Guardsman in 2001, he says it was “the turning point for me in my life. It got me back to who I was.”

Four years in the Guard cemented many of the lessons first learned from his father’s example, Marsden says, and laid the groundwork for his future entrepreneurial endeavors. Those lessons include:

Discipline. “Discipline is critical to be a successful business person,” he says. Being able to create structure, stick to a schedule, and be laser-focused on results has helped his business grow. “I’m very structured in my approach on a daily basis,” Marsden explains. Process. The military is known for its processes and standard operating procedures — which also underly successful businesses. “They believe in overdoing processes, and that’s a good thing,” says Marsden, who uses the same approach in his business to create consistent performance and results. Attention to Detail. Marsden says he has two speeds: 110 percent or zero. And if he’s committed to something, he’s all in, down to the smallest detail. It’s that attention to detail that can make or break a military operation — or a business, particularly one providing professional services to other businesses. Self-Care. Entrepreneurs are known for burning the midnight oil, pulling all-night code-a-thons, and otherwise sacrificing health and fitness for productivity. But through his time in the military, Marsden learned what it takes to perform at a very high level, and that includes physical fitness. “They train you very hard physically, and when you get out, it’s up to you to keep that up,” says Marsden, who makes a variety of physical challenges part of his daily routine. Ownership. The military instills personal responsibility and takes no excuses, says Marsden. “That’s a very important trait to have as a person, as a business owner, and as a leader,” he stresses. He works hard to instill those lessons in his team members as well.