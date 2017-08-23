From Nichy, with Love: 5 Life Advice from a Dedicated Mom Turned Blogger

Nicole Pizzato, known simply as Nichy, is, like millions of women, a doting full-time mother to her 4 year-old daughter Geneva. But behind the scenes, she is the equally-dedicated founder of her very own mom-blog named NichyLove - an online journal she started in 2013 out of her immaculate passion for writing. The blog has since blossomed into a love-filled community totalling more than an impressive 3 million visitors and an army of loyal followers from over 20 countries.

Naturally, the ardent mommy has some awe-inspiring advice to all fellow moms or moms-to-be that is worth sharing.

1. Always start each day as if it’s your day zero

Everyone beams as you parade your newborn in a stroller around town as if you’ve just hit the million-dollar jackpot, but nobody really tells you how difficult it is for mothers behind the “aww-s” and the “isn’t she cute?”. The incessant cryings and the baby’s quest for peace destruction of the original household tranquility will drive even the most patient of Saints a bit nuts. Nichy remembers how, being a first-time mom, she had to take up the life-draining feat of raising Geneva during her early months all by herself, while her husband was working most of the day and relatives were living miles away.

She was soon suffering from crippling insomnia and soaring stress levels, but being a self-confessed optimist, ‘giving up’ was simply not something in her dictionary. So, the creative mom invented a little motto called ‘Day Zero’ (like ‘Hakuna Matata’ in Lion King, but with a different meaning) - to treat each day as if it were the first day of your life without letting the past dictate you. The ‘day zero’ attitude allowed her to scale through various calamities and taught the devoted mom to listen to her instincts.

2. You and your partner may be completely different, but it’ll still work out perfectly

Image courtesy of Nicole Pizzato

‘I love you the way you are’ is a very much cliché phrase often babbled without much thought, but it is a no brainer that it takes serious effort to do as you preach.

Nichy and her husband believe in the same fundamental values, yet they have overtly different personalities. She is stubbornly messy, while he is ridiculously neat and orderly. She is more of a dreamer while he never tend to break away from reality. But when it comes to issues concerning their daughter, they are always in complete harmony.

Being different may lead to casual, unintended moments of surprises, too. The other day, she was trying to explain to her tech-ignorant husband what Instagram was. And on other days, the devoted mom was shocked to learn that he didn’t even know what a blog was. But what truly matters is that they’re still head over heels for each other, and the household is always immersed in laughter and joy.

3. Don’t take yourself too seriously, and let life take you on a thrilling ride

Image courtesy of Nicole Pizzato

If there is just this one piece of advice the mommy blogger would like to offer her younger self, that would be to live life as it is and be less serious about herself. Looking back, she has always lamented being too mature for her age. She was a fashion model for 10 years since young, and then as a coordinator in a showroom where she had to run various odd errands. She was always apprehensive about her future and her mind did not settle down.

By goofing around and being less sensitive, you’d also be surprised by what may lie in store. Never did Nichy imagine being able to capture the hearts of millions of women with her very own blog. And just a little while ago, a very influential person from the fashion community personally phoned the inspiring blogger to tell her how big of a fan he was and how much he enjoyed reading her work.

Life, as we breeze through it, is always full of snippets of wonders.

4. The essence of life are elegance, simplicity, and unwavering authenticity

Image courtesy of Nicole Pizzato

Elegance and simplicity are two qualities which the mommy blogger treasures, and maternity in no ways deprived her of any of them. Although the two seemingly run afield of one another, they are in fact inherently compatible. Elegance is something one is born with, while simplicity means being clear and direct.

And she also believes that authenticity breeds resonance. That is why she never shies away from sharing her personal problems or hides behind false pretense. People are not interested in fake portrayals without an ounce of truth where life is just perfect with no problems. Instead, they would like to connect and bond with others who are facing the same music. Her unmistakable authenticity is what makes her readers so intrigued and loyal.

5. Place yourself in a position to fully appreciate the world around you

Image courtesy of Nicole Pizzato

The rise of social media creates the inevitable corollary where the majority are often self-absorbed and increasingly narcissistic. But for Nichy, her secret receipt is not to focus on oneself, but rather, on the ever-curious world around her, including the people she meets and talks to, and the history and culture of a place she visits. Life, according to the doting mom, is much more than a seemingly glorious selfie.

Growing up in the streets of a small town named Stabio in Canton Ticino and subsequently moving to Vicenza at the age of 17, she’d always treasure the fond memories of childhood wherever life takes her. And taking care of Geneva made her felt as if she were born a second time. Children do in fact change a person, and the enormous responsibilities of taking care of a new life, and the unbreakable bond that ensues, are irreplaceable keepsakes that will forever withstand the test of time.