From NPR's Latino USA: Turn the Beat Around

This week we’re playing back some of our favorite music stories and giving a nod to artists who put their own spin on the music scene. Simón Mejía of Bomba Estéreo breaks down how he created the entrancing song “Raíz.” We hear from the Kumbia Queers, who bring a rock and roll edge on cumbia music. Jazz vocalist José James talks about how Billie Holliday is a radical feminist, and legendary rumba pianist Irving Fields —who passed away earlier this year at age 101— gives us sage advice on how to live a long life. This episode is guest-hosted by senior editor Nadia Reiman.