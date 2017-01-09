From NPR's Latino USA: Workaholics

Latino USA talks about people who work themselves to the bone: from a store owner in Michigan to the Latinas who really run Hollywood. We learn what it means to be a workaholic.
Also on HuffPost
More:Jobs
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter