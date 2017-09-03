From Paris to New York, this international public relations expert shares her thoughts on the luxury industry

Working in a luxury hotel can seem like something out of a storybook, but it’s not all a fairytale: For some, it’s real life, and it’s full of amazing experiences like champagne-adorned parties and meals at Michelin star restaurants. It’s also equally filled with hard work, tireless schedules, and demands for non-stop creativity, but one public relations expert born in Paris says it’s all worth it.

Solenne Vervisch moved to New York City from her native France, where she managed communications for the famed Hôtel Plaza Athénée. She now continues to make impressive achievements in her industry here in New York, so I decided to ask her a few questions on her business, and how she pulls it off.

Solenne Vervisch The Eiffel Tower in Paris, as seen from a sixth-floor suite at the Hôtel Plaza Aténée

Introduce us to the industry you're in. Tell us about the world of luxury PR.

When you talk about luxury PR, most people will immediately think about the glamorous aspects of the industry. But that’s not what drew me in.

I decided to get into luxury PR for a few reasons — the first is that I love meeting new people from all different walks of life, and in this industry, every day brings you into contact with food, fashion, beauty, hospitality, travel, and so much more.

The second reason I gravitated to this business is because it gives you a chance to have a behind-the-scenes peek at some of the world’s most prestigious brands, like Dior and the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris. I worked there for three and a half years, alongside leading hospitality experts like our general manager, François Delahaye, and legendary chefs like Alain Ducasse and Christophe Michalak. Having a chance to experience their quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail firsthand was an exhilarating experience — as much it was to share our work with people all across the globe through the press, public relations, and social media.

Another interesting facet of luxury PR is that, in traditional public relations, you primarily deal with media every day. But in public relations for hotels or restaurants, not only are you representing your business in the press, but you invariably take on a larger, more influential role. You’re involved in strategic planning, managing VIP guests, and overseeing events. You meet the concierges behind the front desk, the wait staff in the restaurants, the housekeepers maintaining the rooms. They, along with the General Manager and corporate leadership, become your family.

In Paris, you represented the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée and its Dior Institute. What are some of the challenges of representing famous brands like these?

For luxury brands, one of the main challenges we face in public relations is to maintain the quality and prestige of brands that have decades or even centuries of history, while evolving to stay current. Some of the modern trends in marketing, particularly social media, have audiences composed not just of traditional “luxury consumers,” but people from all walks of life who want to see what our brands offer.

So for us, the balance we try to find every day is about using some of these modern techniques to spread the word, while maintaining the prestige that these brands have accumulated over time. It’s very detail-oriented, but also very stimulating and creative.

What were the perks? Any amazing stories from inside these venerable institutions?

The chance to work at a hotel like the famed Plaza Athénée on Avenue Montaigne trains you to stay discreet! We welcomed guests of the most rarefied nature — princes, presidents, prime ministers, celebrities, artists, you name it.

But one of my favorite experiences that I can share was being tasked with planning the 100th birthday of the hotel. To cap it all off, we released 100 crimson balloons into the skies over to Paris to celebrate, and our pastry team created one of the largest cakes ever made — it was taller than three people standing on top of each other!

Memories like that remain immortalized in time — literally. We sealed a time capsule filled with objects from the past 100 years of the Hôtel’s history, entombed it behind a special stone, and 25 years after that birthday, we will all gather together in Paris once more to unearth it together.

Here’s another charming story: A few years ago, there was a young girl staying with her family to celebrate her eighth birthday. If there was anything she could have in the world to celebrate, her father asked her, what would it be? She replied that she would love to have two (real) baby lions to pet and cuddle and play with. She asked as casually as though it were like asking for chocolate cake.

Our staff was able to pull it off. By 3 o’clock that day, we had two live lions on-site, and a very happy eight-year-old guest!

During your time at the Plaza Athénée, you planned an event at Versailles for dozens of high-profile guests. Tell us about it!

In May 2015, I had the chance to organize an elegant and exclusive picnic for members of the media, at the Queen’s Garden at Versailles.

After a year of extensive restorations, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée reopened, and our famed Chef Alain Ducasse had developed a new menu that was composed of fish, vegetables, and grains. This trilogy has a special meaning: To eat more healthfully while respecting the planet.

For that reason, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée established an exclusive partnership with the Château de Versailles to grow the fruits and vegetables harvested for cooking at our restaurant. This meant that we could reduce the harmful impact to the environment of transporting produce over long distances, because the Hôtel and Versailles were relatively close to one another.

To celebrate, we hosted an outdoor lunch at Versailles, the former home of the Sun King. What was so spectacular was that, for days beforehand, it had been raining, but all the dreary weather cleared away just in time for our luncheon on the manicured lawns.

You worked with esteemed Chef Alain Ducasse, who has won dozens of Michelin stars and run restaurants regularly named to the World's 50 Best list. What lessons did you learn from working with him?

I worked alongside Chef Ducasse during my years at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée, and we collaborated on two amazing concepts together. One of them I helped to relaunch, which coincided with the Hôtel’s reopening in 2014. By working for him, I learned two crucial lessons — perseverance and precision — which we call “Sur mesure” in French.

What is it that luxury travelers really want out of a high-end vacation?

Three of the most important things travelers want include quality of service, attention to detail, and innovation. In 2011, the Hôtel Plaza Athénée decided to offer our “little guests” two special Barbie-doll themed rooms throughout the month of August, which were decorated entirely in pink and white (Barbie’s iconic colors!). It was charming.

Another example of something special was organizing an exclusive party with the Krug House of Champagne during the time that the hotel was closed for renovations. We took over one of the Hôtel’s signature suites while the entire property was shut down for restorations, and redecorated the space in all of the Plaza’s signature glory. Our guests came wearing hard-hats to stay safe during all the construction, but once they entered the suite, their breath was quite simply taken away. They got a glimpse of the new hotel before most others — and enjoyed some delicious champagne as a reward for their bravery.

What’s more, many luxury hotels have internal “innovation committees” that are tasked with developing ideas for how the hotels can stay ahead of the curve. At the Plaza Athénée, I was part of that team. One of the signature concepts the committee proposed was the creation of a huge ice rink in the hotel’s central courtyard during wintertime, which has been an ongoing hit ever since.

But, in spite of all these opportunities, we’ve noticed that our customers still respond to simple things: Just calling your client by his or her name can make them feel welcome and recognized. Putting a basket of delicious fruits in their room when they first arrive helps keep them fed after a long day of jostling through airports and traffic. These considerations show guests we really care.

You've lived all over the world: Paris, London, now New York. What are the advantages of experiencing new cities?

I developed a passion for the art of public relations, cultural exploration, and the luxury hospitality market at an early age. For me, traveling is a true passion — it makes you feel rich inside because you can open your mind to different cultures and ways of life.

Experiencing new cities and parts of the world comes with the opportunity to meet new people and discover new traditions. I love that, which is why I decided to work in the public relations industry. What’s ironic is that, after living in each of these places, you end up discovering parts of your personality in every city you come across — for instance, Paris is romantic, London is eclectic, and New York is energetic. I see all of those attributes in myself, too.

Are there differences in doing PR in America versus in France? What are they?

Of course, there is some culture differences between France and the United States — one of the examples being that I miss my favorite croissants or pain au chocolat when I wake up in the morning! Nonetheless, in all seriousness, the basics of the industry are the same. You have to be fast, efficient, and constantly on top of what consumers are thinking and experiencing. When it comes to working with clients, you have to do everything you can to show them their work matters, and you will go the extra mile to elevate their brand. Customer service is key.

Equally important, no matter where you are, is to remember this one simple rule: Always smile. It works whether you find yourself in Paris, New York City, or Sao Paolo. Everyone reacts the same way to a genuine smile — when it’s authentic, it’s the best greeting.

You've had a very successful career working in travel and lifestyle, and now represent Joy Mangano, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence in the movie JOY, one of America’s top inventors. She is now releasing her first book, Inventing Joy, out November 2017.

Reflecting on all this, what advice do you have for others entering into this industry?