From Pro-Choice To Pro-Choices

Being pro-choice simply isn’t going to cut it anymore.

We’ve been having the same conversation about reproductive rights since Roe v. Wade, and it’s not moving us forward. Pregnancy and abortion care have been separated as issues and services because we’ve let anti-choice zealots dominate the conversation with stigma and shame. Anti-choice movement leaders and politicians have taken control of the narrative, and as progressive, pro-choice advocates, it’s time for us to take back the conversation and move to the next level.

In the same way pregnant people seeking abortion care have the right to access information about all of their options and make independent decisions about whether or not to have an abortion, pregnant people who plan to give birth deserve the same level of bodily autonomy. You deserve to be able to make an informed decision about where and how you give birth and about the model of prenatal care that’s right for you. You deserve a provider who respects you enough to ask what you want and seeks solutions to complications and tries to prevent and reverse conditions like gestational diabetes. If you’re a lesbian couple, or a single person, or a polyamorous couple, or a trans person, or any person, you deserve information about how and when to build your family. You deserve a supportive, caring environment in which to manage your reproductive life, access care and give birth.