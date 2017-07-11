FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Per today's public embarrassment concerning Don Jr.:

What we're watching is business as usual for the Trumps. Donald basically thought that he could run our country the same way that he ran his business: by lying, cheating and borrowing heavily from the Russian mob. He still actually believes that his shit does not stink, that he and his three cackling henchman children and ex-hooker wife can grab what they want when they want because that is the only thing that he is actually good at. Other than that he is a waste of Cheetoh and Hellman's slathered skin.

Just imagine what his concept of servitude is. Now hold on to that image. How do you think he'd react if he knew that he is now a public servant? Orange Julius Caesar ain't serving nobody. Not you. Not Jesus. Only himself. He gets served first. He gets the bigger piece of pie at any formal dinner (that is an actual White House commandment).

How did we get here?

The Russians seduced the lowest common denominator by feeding them Fox and National Enquirer style nonsense while finding ways to humiliate and tarnish the Clintons.

Trump used to hang around the Clintons and any other celebrity in New York years ago in the hope that some of their well earned greatness would wash onto him. He probably came with the good coke and "models." But the Clintons blew him off and that is why he is as pissy as a high school Queen Bee.

Add to that the fact that he's a TV personality on the same level as The Situation and Honey Boo Boo and you've got the recipe for disaster and success.

None of this theoretically should have happened which is why we simply cannot calibrate the improbable and the impossible which comes hand delivered every Breaking News night, each and every time that we turn on our televisions.

It's a miracle that Chris Mathews head has not officially exploded by this time.

The Trumps, who have no talent for anything that even money can't buy, are not clever enough to cover their trails or even come up with digestible excuses. They don't even show the press briefings anymore because it is just too painful to watch Sarah Huckaberry Hound writhe like a recent stroke victim every time she has to answer even the simplest question. And that voice. Add a head full of rollers and a pack of trailer park Camel butts and you've got yourself one helluva Christmas Tree, pal.

And if the news is so fake why is Trump so scared to do his own press conferences?

For the same reason that he didn't attend the correspondent's dinner or throw out the first ball at the Nationals game. He knew that he would be publicly ridiculed and fat ass baby emperors don't do ridicule. They kill anyone who makes fun of them.

Trump is nothing more than a stupid, fat, limp dick trust fund asshole who has been spoon fed for his entire life and thinks that he can just keep playing golf and tennis, showing off his quivering, pale white, gelatinous Chris Christie ass crack to the world. This is classic hubris but worse than that.

He's got a nasty, evil, vindictive streak and a very low threshold for personal criticism. He literally cannot take what he dishes out. He hides behind tweets. He hides in his office. He hides at Mar-A-Lago while he sits at the trough and stuffs his P-P-PPorky Pig cartoon face and then hits the vomitorium to relieve himself of all things Nabisco and Pepperidge Farm.

We are living in Ancient Rome and the Coliseum is packed to the walls with bloodthirsty morons who want to swill their beer and spit on anyone whose skin is darker than theirs because the White House is now Ground Nero.

Christianity and democracy are not in jeopardy but they are both blemished and broken.

And the GOPhuck Yourselves including that triple chin turtle monkey Mitch McConnell just a blind eye so they can suck a little Koch..

Ted Cruz today saying that no once in his district cares or even mentions Russia is a flat out lie. That little sycophantic horse's ass got right down back on his knees the second that he and his wife were invited to the Trump White Castle for dinner.

He ran right into the arms of the man clown who accused Ted's father of killing JFK and basically called his wife a pig. Cruz even talked about obstructionism! After 8 years of GOPhuck Yourself obstructionism which turned the Obama years into 8 years a slave.

That is your America now folks. I don't blame the poor or the misguided or the blatantly and shockingly uneducated.

I blame the apathetic. The millions of people who did not turn up at the polls. And Trust me the Russians and the Right Wing are going to go out of their way to make sure that the minorities don't get to vote in 2018.

Not caring is why we have to cope with this ungodly behavior.

And don't get me started with the deeply closeted MIke Pence Congregation who to me looks like the all greased up and ready to go bare-chested blonde-haired assassin played by Robert Shaw in the ironically named From Russia With Love. We have a Me First Lady who has posed naked with hand cuffs on a jet plane and yet Paul Ryan and Preacher Pence won't allow bare arms and exposed toes around them.

Psychopaths like Pence pretend that they are men of God when what they really are, are men who despise women. Unlike their boss, they get servitude. In Pence's world it's still 1953 and a woman's place is in the oven. Everything is still black and white in Pleasantville, D.C. Where the only interesting Beaver is the one played by Jerry Mathers.

Right now we have to watch the parade of Trump and his prancing pig faced progeny lie and steal and collude while their fat cat lawyers lie even more. We have to watch the Purse Designer sit in for daddy at the G-20. To me that was all about napitism. Daddy drifts and baby has to protect the store. They covered up Reagan's Alzheimer's too.

What we need is for Jefferson Smith to return and speak for what is right. To stand up for the little guy.

This is a disgraceful, ugly, uncivilized time for America that is no doubt making our Statute of Liberty puke up her guts into the East River.

My mom used to say, "this too shall pass."

Right now we're trying to pass a kidney bolder.

But it will pass.

We've survived wars and all kinds of tragedies. When JFK was slaughtered we thought we could not go on,. When 9/11 gut our guts out, we thought we could not go on,

But we did

We rally.

And not the Trump kind.

