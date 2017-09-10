From Shell Oil Executive to Love-Inspired Documentary Filmmaker

Until March 2016, Mandar Apte managed Shell's GameChanger program on social innovation – focusing on investing in novel solutions to social and environmental challenges that would create shared value for both business and society.

Through his portfolio of investments, Mandar strived to showcase that business can and must play a greater role (beyond philanthropy) to enable and scale social impact. He received the "Ashoka League of Intrapreneurs" award for designing and facilitating a leadership program using meditation practice to nourish the innovation culture at Shell.

Now as Global Partnerships Director of the not for profit social enterprise Media Rise, Mandar inspires both the creation and consumption of meaningful media to accelerate social change. This year he produced the documentary film "From India With Love" – a story about the transformational pilgrimage to India taken by a group of Americans, who have all suffered from violence, in search of solace, healing and wisdom.

You will also have the opportunity to participate in his meditation training workshop.

Mandar, tell us about your former position at Shell Oil Company.

I worked for Shell for 17 years, starting as a petroleum engineer and moving into strategy and innovation roles thereafter. In my last 4 years at Shell and before I decided to quit, I used to manage Shell's flagship GameChanger innovation program on social innovation– focusing on investing in ideas that create shared value– solving social and environmental issues and delivering business value.

What drove you to implement meditation into the workplace curriculum at Shell?

I was once sharing with my former manager at Shell, Russ Conser about my experience of teaching meditation practices to improve resilience for inner city youth and veterans. After the discussion, he said to me that innovators also need to improve resilience and that innovation was not just about technology and science but is also a social process.

Russ encouraged me to design a innovation learning program based on meditation techniques that would focus on enabling greater social and emotional learning. We piloted the program first for administrative assistants and got a very positive response. The program grew organically through a grassroots approach – workshops organized by staff for other staff. We were able to reach over 2,000 employees within less than two years across Shell offices in Holland, UK, USA, Brazil, Dubai, Australia, India. It was fun!

Tell us about the work you are doing now at Media Rise, and your new documentary film: From India With Love.

Since leaving Shell in March 2016, I wanted a complete detox from Corporate America. Accidentally, I stumbled upon a chapter in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s autobiography about his trip to India and how the visit to India had deepened his understanding and commitment to nonviolence. I was deeply touched and inspired reading the book.

I thought of testing the social hypothesis: whether the immersive travel experience in India and interacting with India's people and culture help to reinvigorate nonviolence in America.

I jumped into action and through my social network reached out to several victims of violence, and decided to sponsor a 10-day trip to India for six people who agreed to come. I also hired an amateur film maker and within less than a year ended up producing a documentary film, From India With Love, that captured the transformational journey of the group.

Also within this year, I led two more missions to India, for decision makers, Mayors and police officers, to experience India's culture and develop their leadership skills to design nonviolence solutions in their communities. I have started From India With Love as a social movement that offers custom designed leadership journeys to India to learn and apply solutions that promote nonviolence in the communities and neighborhoods in our country.

What are you most looking forward to at the Love Summit this October?

I am looking forward to meeting other change makers that will assemble at the Love Summit – to be inspired by their work and to explore synergies on how to work together to promote love, compassion and nonviolence in our country where violence has sadly reached epidemic proportions.