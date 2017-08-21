From Slums to Refugee Camps: This 17-Year-Old Brings Free Healthcare and Education to Neglected Populations

A 16-Year-Old has created a unique voice-message service which is supporting mothers in North India's urban slums with their pregnancies, sending the children to free-of-cost schools and connecting these communities to vital government welfare schemes and NGO programs.

Since most of the urban slum communities in India live in settlements which never make it to any government census or local authority’s records, they are left unaffected by the various welfare schemes and programs launched by the government and the nonprofit charity organisations. MeraSMS works to bridge this information-gap by using SMS and voice-reminders, data-driven crowd-mapping technology and a network of field volunteers.

Mridul Manas, a Delhi high schooler, decided to take on the problem in June 2016, when started helping mothers in Delhi’s urban slums with their pregnancies while providing maternal care reminders through a smart voice-message delivery service. His second iteration to his project came when the Indian government’s announcement of demonetisation of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 bank notes created waves of false information and hoaxes which hit the urban and rural slum communities hardest. With the help of a team of field volunteers, his platform sought to educate the urban slum families about the demonetisation and support them with the procedures involved to regain their wealth while busting the misinformation.

After having testing his project in over 120 slums in New Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, it appeared to Mridul that the platform could be further developed to achieve much broader aims such as delivering healthcare, education and humanitarian assistance to the neglected communities.

The end-result was MeraSMS’ current-day platform which involves data-driven crowd mapping, personalised voice-reminders and inclusive community building. Using a network of volunteer members, majorly comprising of high school and college students, field campaigns are organised to collect personal details of the members of the households after asking their consent.

These reports from the ground are then added to a crowd-mapping database and then used to offer personalized support; such as the instances of inaccessibility to education, healthcare or basic amenities in a slum area are identified and the required humanitarian aid or basic amenities are delivered to the targeted slum household(s), by communicating the details to a suitable partner aid or government organizations.

Today, over 120 slums in New Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai are connected to lifeenhancing information by MeraSMS and its volunteers.