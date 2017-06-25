From Stage to Screen: Avimen Bala

Avimen Bala is a Singapore-born filmmaker who’s alternated between roles as director, producer, editor, production manager, and choreographer. He started working in music videos by the age of seventeen, and within a few years had already directed his first short film. Belitter, the short in question, was shot in four different languages, and was lauded throughout the international festival circuit. Now, living in LA, he’s collaborating with editor Erwin Drumbille on director Claude Brickell’s upcoming drama Havana, Habana. I had a chance to sit down with Avimen and chat about growing up in Singapore with a passion for film, and his long journey of making his directing goals a reality.

It’s very interesting that you first entered film by choreographing dance routines for music videos. Can you talk a little about why you started work in this field?

I’ve had a huge passion for dance ever since I was seven, when I would perform for special events at my primary school back in Singapore. I practiced every day after school, and was heavily inspired through the dancing styles of both Michael Jackson and Prabhu Deva, one of India's most famous dance icons. I was then enlisted in the National service in Singapore for two years, and when I got out I continued doing more freelance choreography for events and festivals held by Singapore’s Indian community. One day, I was hired to choreograph a music video, and that gave me my first exposure to a production set. Even though my job was to focus on the dance numbers, I was still able to learn a lot about shooting. That’s when I decided to become a filmmaker.

What are some of the unique challenges present in choreographing for the screen vs the stage?

Honestly, they both have their unique challenges. For stage performances, because we want no errors, we do countless rehearsals even if it's already perfect. As for on-screen; yes, we could cut the shot if the take wasn't convincing or someone missed a step, and we can try the shot again; but there’s a little thing called ‘continuity’ that constantly haunts all filmmakers. So, we need to be sure that the master-shot is taken right, and that the other remaining shots have the same action, steps, and movements. The repetition can sometimes get a little tiring, but it's necessary for a good video.

When did you first develop a serious passion for working behind the camera?

Shortly after my first music video experiences, I enrolled at the School of Audio Engineering where I did a one-year Diploma in Digital Film Production. It offered me a great understanding of how production, pre-production, and post-production, all work. Then, as a student project, I had the chance to make my first short film. It was then that I could get serious with working behind the scenes, and directing my cast and crew. The whole production experience didn’t actually go that well, but I see it as an experience that brought me to where I am today. It really taught me the do’s and don’ts of filmmaking.

What did you learn from working as a production manager while at the production company Instant Replay?

When I was a young boy, my father use to tell me that if you want to learn how to swim, you need jump into the deep end and figure it out. It was the same with my experience as production manager at Instant Replay Productions. Although I had produced an independent short film before working for the company, I'd never handled such a huge production. Even though I was originally hired as an editor, the head of the company, veteran actor and director Datuk Raffi Khan, soon brought me on as his assistant director and production manager for a feature film. The stress was intense, and I made a lot of mistakes, but my crew and colleagues kept encouraging me every step of the way.

Who are some of your major filmmaking influences?

Wow, there are a lot! The first person who strikes my mind would be Robert Zemeckis. I'm a huge fan and a great admirer of his storytelling style. His films are evergreen to me. He just constantly manages to find the perfect line of tone, style, and special effects, and I’m always astonished by his work. I recently took a lot of tonal and visual inspirations from him when I made my recent short film Max/Destiny.

One of your early short films, Belitter, is interesting because it was shot in four different languages (English, Tamil, Mandarin, and Malay). Was this process difficult and did its challenges pay off?

Oh yes, it was definitely a challenge! Looking back on it now, it almost seems like a dream. At the time, I would pretty much eat, sleep, and breathe the film everyday. It's my first child and, like any first-born, it brought about a tremendous sense of pressure. The film was directed by my colleague, and former classmate from SAE, Mathankumaran, while I was the co-director. We approached at least 5 producers with the script, but all of them turned us down. It reached the point where we decided to do it on our own. So, we opened our own banner called Briyani Boyz Entertainment, inspired by a popular Singapore song of the same title, and made the film happen. It was Mathankumaran's idea to shoot the film in the four different languages. Ultimately, we did this because we wanted to convey a very simple, yet strong, message in the film that could reach out to all Singaporeans, regardless of any race.

Can you tell us a bit about the most recent project you’ve collaborated on: Claude Brickell’s Havana, Habana?

Working with Claude, and his post-production team filled with people from various parts of South America, was such an amazing experience. The film was previously known as Havana Rush and, since it was shot in 2005, the post-production is a good twelve years in the making. Ultimately, the biggest challenge was simply that I couldn’t speak Spanish, the film’s main language. That said, I think that if you speak the language of film you can overcome all other linguistic obstacles. It’s also worth noting that the crew is made up of some of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, and Claude is an amazing director.

Are there any other films you have in development or any dream projects you’d love to talk about?