From Teaching Programming Language, To Reprogramming The US Justice System

Sourav Sahay is highly skilled in both writing computer programs and writing about them. Anyone who studied computer science in college might know him for his book Object Oriented Programming with C++ 2/e, which has become one of the gold standards for teaching newcomers about the C++ language. He’s also recently designed an algorithm that could bring about crucial changes to America’s justice system by providing judges a clearer risk assessment on potential bail candidates, allowing them to base their decisions on more than just gut instinct. I recently sat down with Sourav to discuss his past, present, and future work.

How did your career in programming begin?

My career in computer programming and software engineering started in the late 90’s, working with languages like C and C++, as well as tools like FoxPro. For the first few years, I had the privilege to teach, and focussed on the basics of programming and software engineering. I taught college students, practicing software engineers, and corporate clients, before soon shifting to the software development field.

What tools gave you your start in software development?

Initially, I created software applications by using tools like Visual Basic, Oracle and UNIX. After that, I started working on a niche tool called PegaRULES Process Commander (PRPC). PRPC is the top rated tool used by software engineers for building applications in the broad area of Business Process Management. While the tool is extremely powerful due to its rich set of features that facilitate rapid development, learning the tool is a challenge for the same reason. It takes several years of experience to cross the steep learning curve. Using PRPC as my tool, I made evolved and feature rich software applications for prestigious clients like CitiBank, Bank of America, American Express, General Motors, and Ally Financial, just to name a few.

Tell me about your book. What inspired you to write it?

I decided to write a book because when I had started learning C++, I’d realized that none of the existing books gave proper and in-depth explanations about the concepts of the Object Oriented Programming System, or on how C++ implements that paradigm. I used to struggle a lot to understand the paradigm, as well as the language itself. Soon, I started making my own notes while arranging them systematically in logically arranged chapters. This in turn led to the creation of the book, which was later published by the Oxford University Press and became a worldwide best seller. It was also adopted as the official textbook by a few Universities. I wrote its second edition too.

Do you plan to write more books?

Yes, definitely! I am actually writing a book on Internet Of Things, which is scheduled to be released early next year, also through Oxford University Press. I have a very deep interest in learning things deeply and then writing about them in simple terms. I am strongly inclined to put myself in the shoes of the readers and write in such a way that they understand. My lifelong goal is to give shape to my passion for learning and writing.

What inspired you to come to the United States?

Working offshore from India through large consulting firms gave me a very good exposure to the nature of challenges that onsite teams tackle. After a stint in Europe, I decided to work in the large American economy. I was inspired by the fact that there is a lot of innovation going on in this country. That, along with basic catalysts like better infrastructure and an abundance of equal opportunities inspired me to migrate to the United States.

Now, I know there are a lot of specifics you can’t really mention, such as where it’s being implemented, but can you tell us a bit about the recent algorithm you created for the justice department of a certain state?

When a defendant is presented in front of a criminal court judge, the judge needs to decide whether the defendant should be released on bail or be sent to jail for trial. So far, the judgements, despite best intentions, have been entirely subjective. The algorithm that my team and I developed provides two outputs - a risk score and a recommendation. The risk score is a mathematical measurement of how risky the defendant can be to the society if he/she is released. The recommendation tells the judge whether the defendant should be released on bail (either unconditionally or under certain conditions) or sent to jail for trial. Of course, these are only indicators and recommendations, and the judge has full authority to make his own judgement.

How exactly does it come to these conclusions?

The algorithm starts by retrieving historical data for the defendant from several legacy systems and then parsing them. Since the formats of these pieces of data are all different, it normalizes them first. Next, it scans the normalized data and executes a convoluted logic multiple times on the data in order to narrow down the result to the correct risk score and recommendation. As you may have guessed, the algorithm is highly convoluted, and has a number of boundary conditions that had to be taken care of.

Is it at all nerve wracking to create an algorithm that could potentially affect hundreds of lives every year?

The algorithm was definitely nerve wracking! But, not only because of what it could do if it gives incorrect results, but also because of its complexity. The percentage of time that we spent on testing it was much higher than it is usually. And we tested a lot of normal, as well as exceptional, scenarios in order to ensure that the code provides accurate results.

What kind of results have you projected? Is there a way you could quantify how many people benefit from an expedited experience?

At this point it’s still very difficult to quantify the results. I do know that a recent study has shown that, in the state this program will be implemented, about 15% of the jail population is made up of individuals who are in jail on a $2,500-or-less bail. If the program runs optimally, which I have every reason to believe it will, then we’ll be able to drastically reduce the population of this block in particular.

Do you foresee this program being implemented throughout more courtrooms across the country?

There are some states, including a state on the west coast, which I unfortunately can’t name, that would like to benefit from the criminal justice reforms. CJR has been a major success so far, and I think it’ll soon really start making headlines throughout the nation.

America has one of the most disproportionately large prison populations in the entire world. Do you believe this could be alleviated if the justice department gave more ruling responsibility to artificial intelligence?

I agree with your observation, and I think it really puts a puts considerable burden on the taxpayer's money. However, I think that at this time it would still be risky to rely on artificial intelligence to make judgements regarding defendants. The tool that I developed makes recommendations to the judge, but they’re still the ones with the final authority. But you never know what the future holds. For example, I am currently developing an application for a product company that will suggest the next offerings for the client based on past behavior as well as historical data.

Tell me about the other clients that you have worked for. What kind of applications did you build for them?

I have worked for clients in the BFSI, healthcare and government sectors. I have built applications for the customer service representatives of large banking corporations. I have also created applications for the healthcare insurance providers and medicare administrators.

What are your future plans?