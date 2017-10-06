From the Bronx to the Page, Author Stephanie Rose, Writes and Rewrites.

Stephanie Rose’s latest novel, Rewrite, is a second-chance romance between two childhood best friends.

MW: How did you start writing romance?

SR: Writing has always been a strong skill of mine. In school, at work, always. Expressing myself in the written word was always easier than speaking for me. After the 50 Shades of Grey craze I immersed myself in indie romance books and even blogged for a while. A friend suggested that I try writing my own novel just to see what would happen.

One night I said what the hell and started writing. It sounds cheesy, but it felt like I was finally doing what I was supposed to be doing. I had a lot to learn about novel writing, but I learned quickly and loved it. It started out as a bucket list check mark and I never expected to surpass one book. The fact that I’m on novel number five still shocks me.

MW: You’re a life-long resident of the Bronx, do you ever write about the borough?

SR: I do! Only You and After You take place in the Bronx. When After You hit the top 500 on Amazon in February, I loved that a book set in the Bronx was in so many hands. I love peppering the story with local references, but I don’t set every story there in case my friends and family start speculating there’s truth to some of my fiction. In all of my books, I try to show the same diversity among the characters. I think you see the commercial and elite side of New York City in books and movies more often than the everyday stories of characters from the outer boroughs. My characters live in buildings, ride the subway, and sound like the gritty New Yorkers that they are. I love that.

MW: What was it like growing up there?

SR: To me, the Bronx is a much more close-knit community than people may think. My grammar school was small but very diverse and felt like a family. I grew up in a multi-cultural school and neighborhood, and love that my son is growing up in the same environment.

MW: I’m sure non-New Yorker’s points of reference are movies. Are there any films you love that give an accurate portrayal?

SR: Moonstruck was always a favorite of mine. The characters may have been a little over the top, but I grew up in a New York Italian family who yelled to show affection. Still do. I loved how the city was not only the setting but a character in the movie, too. It showed how the different parts of the city can seem like different planets.

MW: Your new book, Rewrite is a second-chance romance between two childhood best-friends. Can you tell us something about the two characters?

SR: I usually like to write about the nice guy, but this time I wanted to show a broken boy. Josh’s intentions were good as a kid before he spiraled out of control, but he still hurt the ones he loved with his actions. Brianna is probably my favorite female character of mine so far. She loves hard and with all she has, but isn’t a pushover. I don’t make things easy for either of them, but the one thing that never changed was the real, all-consuming love they had for each other, even when they were too young to know what it was.

MW: Rewrite features a surprising plot twist, without disclosing spoilers, are you a plotter or pantster when writing?

SR: I go back and forth. I love the meaty scenes, and I like to start with those and fill in the background later. That scene will get adjusted repeatedly as I figure out what the backstory should be. When I get stuck is when I’ll go old school and bring out the pen and paper to plot until I figure it out. Rewrite was a little different in that it started as a short story, and I had to not only add background at the beginning but also think of a second part.

MW: What does your writing schedule look like?

SR: I work full time, so I write at night and on the weekends. Sometimes when a strong scene comes to me, I’ll write on my phone during my commute. Most of Only You was written on the six train.

MW: Who are your favorite authors both in and out of genre?

SR: There are so many. Mia Sheridan and Colleen Hoover were my first favorites. Kennedy Ryan, Sarina Bowen, JM Darhower, and Emma Scott are huge heroes of mine as well as Amy Harmon and Kim Holden. I have a few close writer friends that I look up to as well. BL Berry, AM Johnson, J.A. DeRouen. They have a beautiful, poetic flow to their words that I always say is innate, not learned. Still, they make me want to be better and I try hard to improve with each book.

MW: What’s the last book that really inspired you?

SR: Still by Kennedy Ryan. It’s not only an epic love story, but it makes you think about how you see things, the judgment we all have but don’t like to think about.

MW: What would you be doing if you weren’t writing romance?

SR: I work full time as a marketing director in Manhattan. If I didn’t write romance, I’d probably sleep at night, as I don’t really now.

MW: Do you have any other hobbies or hidden talents that would surprise your readers?

SR: I’m a big concert goer, or used to be before I had my son. I’ve seen over 20 Bon Jovi concerts and during one tour memorized his banter with the crowd since I’d gone so many times.

You can read more about Stephanie Rose and her work on her website: http://www.authorstephanierose.com or her Amazon page: http://amzn.to/2xmXWvp

Rewrite, releases this month.