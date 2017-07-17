From Thick to Thin and Back Again

Thinning hair or loosing hair can be very unsettling. It’s typical to lose hair daily, but if you are losing large amounts you should definitely let your stylist know.

There are a few things that I ask my clients when they come to me with this concern. I always start by asking if they are taking new medications. Next, I ask if they have recently changed their diets. These are two factors that can affect hair loss and often simple adjustments can return the hair to normal.

Stress and illness can also play a-roll in hair loss. This is especially true if the client has had surgery where they have undergone anesthesia. These chemicals can be very stripping to the hair. In some cases, pregnancy can have an effect on hair due to hormones. But no worries, the hair will usually replenish itself overtime.

Genetics may also be a factor with thinning hair. Unfortunately, this is something that we have very little control over. However, the good news is that there are some positive things that you can do if you are thinning or balding in places. While these items may not completely prevent hair loss, they can work to help slow down and stop the progression of it.

Some of the best remedies are inexpensive and easy. First, I encourage all my clients to massage their scalp which generates blood flow to the hair follicle. This is very healthy for the scalp and hair. It’s also easy to do when you’re relaxing and watching TV. I tell my clients to make this a habit.

Biotin is also very beneficial to the hair and scalp. This is where products become important. Using products that are packed with nutrients and biotin are extremely important for hair growth and health. I recommend BioGen Complex by-Gina that was designed with hair health in mind. This is a superior product for both men and women.

Finally, have an honest discussion with your stylist. Tell her where you are seeing the hair loss. Remember, your stylist is an expert and is well versed in knowing how what haircuts work best for thinning hair. Most importantly, keep your chin up, there are still many styles that work and are flattering even if your hair is not as thick as it once was.