From Uptown To Downtown: Exploring Dallas' Diverse Scene

They say big things happen in Texas, from serving sizes to state fairs. That’s why it’s best to plan accordingly -- and pack loosely fitting clothing. Located in north part of the state, Dallas is well-known for its football team and central location to and from most North American destinations. And while Austin receives ample applaud for its cool kid vibe and growing culinary scene -- just under three hours north of is a populous city with just as much to offer in its sprawling, diverse communities. From natural landscapes, historical architecture, to slabs of ribs you just wont’ forget, here are some memorable things to do, deep in the heart of (central) Texas.

Go On Food Adventures

Food lovers will delight in Dallas’ culinary offerings: from fresh seafood to caloric concoctions like mezcal key lime pie. Some notable establishments worth visiting include Water Grill for its raw bar selection (try the king crab nuggets and otherworldly dover sole) and Stirr for its lively atmosphere, cocktails, and tapas that are a perfect pre-sports game warm up.

BBQ lovers will provide a long list of recommendations in Dallas (GatorPit, Lockhart, Cattleback), but it’s Pecan Lodge that you’ll consistently read and hear about. Lines build before the doors open at this local and tourist favorite in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood. Come hungry. Order the beef bbq ribs and the hot mess: a sweet potato filled to the brim with Colby and cheddar cheese, barbacoa brisket, chipotle sour cream, bacon, and green onions for good measure. You should be prepared to take a nap after this endeavor— but not before you stop next door at Emporium Pies for a slice of their Buttermilk Pie. Besides, you’ve come to far now to slow down on this delicious food train.

Flora Street Cafe The coveted lobster tamale pie from Flora Street Cafe.

For less downhome and more refined, Flora Street Cafe offers contemporary twists on classic Mexican food dishes. Chef Stephen Pyles received a five star rating from the Dallas Morning News, and for good reason. Revel in the lobster tamale pie, which is a deconstructed dish of butter poached Maine lobster, pickled corn, black garlic purée, and caviar on top of a sweet corn custard.

Explore The Neighborhoods

Dallas has a fascinating history, including its ever changing neighborhoods. Deep Ellum, once the center of a flourishing African-American community and mecca of jazz, continues to be a center for the arts and growing restaurant scene. There are also a number of galleries to visit, including Barry Whistler Gallery and CentralTrak. In downtown Dallas, enjoy the weekly farmer’s market. Art lovers will be inspired at Dallas Museum of Art and Yayoi Kusama’s current pumpkin exhibit, just in time for fall. The ever popular Uptown neighborhood is just north of downtown and full of places to visit. Satiate your shopping bug in the West Village and enjoy a beer at a local favorite -- The Rustic.

Street art in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood.

If you’re in town in October, don’t miss the annual Texas State Fair with your family-- one of the oldest and largest fairs in the country-- and full of more fried foods than you could imagine. In East Dallas, the Arboretum and Botanical Garden is 66-acres of lush gardens and educational programs for children and adults. Their recently opened food garden, called A Tasteful Place, promotes healthy and sustainable food with daily tastings, cooking classes, and gardening education.

Lounge In A Dallas Classic

The darkly lit Mansion Bar at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek epitomizes classic Dallas -- locals and hotel guests alike imbibe over seasonal cocktails and savory bites surrounded by Texan design. Cognac leather and equestrian accents exude cowboy cool. The historical mansion was built in 1925 and has been restored to maintain its original lure.

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek