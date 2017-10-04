By Samantha Thomas

Ryan Picarella isn't just someone I work with, he is a dear friend and a deeply special person who exemplifies the message of the Love Summit.

But if you've met Ryan, you already know that.

Ryan is a pillar in the wellness industry. He is a connector of people and ideas — an innovative, courageous leader with his feet on the ground, creating the changes so desperately needed in our workplaces today.

I met Ryan two years ago when he reached out to me after learning about the Love Summit. Moved by its message and its alignment with the mission of WELCOA, he invited me to attend WELCOA's 2016 Summit as his guest. It was there — and at this year's WELCOA Summit — that I had the good fortune of meeting some of the most incredible people and impassioned change agents I've ever encountered. Each one of these individuals has transformed my life and my work for the better, and I'm honored to say that Love Summit attendees will have the privilege of meeting many of them next week.

I am grateful to Ryan for his dedication to transforming the industry of wellness into one that is centered on putting the most fundamental human needs first. It is through the work of WELCOA and the extraordinary conference Ryan and his team curates that many — including myself — have awakened to the reality that healthy, happy employees are the ultimate business sustainability strategy.

Ryan will be speaking at Love Summit 2017, and leading a hands-on Love Habits workshop with Andrew Sykes and Hanlie Van Wyk. Check out Ryan's pre-Love Summit Q&A and learn about the Love Habits workshop below.

What is the Wellness Council of America (WELCOA)?

WELCOA’s mission and purpose is improving the health and wellness of all working people. As the national leader in workplace wellness initiatives, we provide training and resources to keep workforces healthy and productive.

As President of WELCOA, what is your mission and vision for the organization?

Our Members rely on us to drive the creation of next practices and innovative approaches that will result in happier, healthier employees. We have to create that industry shift from the traditional programmatic wellness paradigm to a new more enlightened one that focuses on caring for people and making work a more human experience.

We want to be that transformative force that ensures everyone has a place to work where they can flourish and have an opportunity to be their best selves.

What makes WELCOA a heart-centered business?

From our inception over thirty years ago, our Well Workplace Process has been centered around compassion and caring. We help organizations “do wellness” for people, not to people.

How does the wellness of people have a positive impact on society, the environment, and businesses’ bottom line?

Sick people = sick businesses. Preserving the quality of human life will ensure a future of energetic, innovative, thriving employees. Healthy employees are the ultimate business sustainability strategy.

As businesses compete to stay relevant in these quickly changing times, it is more important than ever before that we put the human back into the workplace so individuals, organizations and their communities can thrive together. Love and compassion must be seen as a business imperative if organizations want to succeed in the future.

What are you most looking forward to at the Love Summit 2017?

I’m looking forward to making new friends, engaging in meaningful conversation, and exploring innovative ideas that provide a renewed sense of hope for the future of business.

Get Hands-On at the Love Habits Workshop

It’s Ok to Get Handsy—It’s a Workshop

This is a special invitation for you to join Ryan Picarella, CEO of the Wellness Council of America, Hanlie Van Wyk, hate crimes scholar and Lead Researcher for BRATLAB, and Andrew Sykes, Chief Habit Starter at Habits at Work in this exclusive Love Summit workshop. Come learn how the power of love and wellness can revolutionize both business and people. You’ll engage in hands-on strategies for creating the habits of love, and we’ll practice the power of love together. Come turn love into action.

To join Ryan, Hanlie and Andrew in their Love Summit workshop, simply sign-up for “From Well-Wishing to Well-Doing: The Love Habits Workshop” when you get to the conference.

Ryan Picarella is President & CEO of WELCOA the national leader in workplace and corporate wellness programs. He is known for his innovative and pragmatic approach to worksite wellness, and is furthering the WELCOA mission and vision – continuing to position the organization for success for the future. Prior to joining WELCOA, Ryan served BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) for nine years working in health promotion, organizational development, human resources, strategy and planning, and account management.