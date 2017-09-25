FrontierInnovators: On the Road in the Asia-Pacific to Seek out Innovative Businesses

by Rachael Imam of SecondMuse

From Singapore to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh to Vietnam, our Frontier Innovators team is on the ground in the Asia-Pacific searching for the region’s most innovative businesses.

In every corner of the world there are businesses and organisations, both large and small, that are delivering a positive impact through their work. Some of them call themselves innovators or entrepreneurs, while others have never used the terms. They may have set out from day one to create something that significantly improves the world around them, but they also may have not, only discovering the added benefits of their work after years of iteration and change. There are businesses like these in every field, sector and industry, and we want to find them.

An initiative of the Australian Government's innovationXchange and delivered by SecondMuse, Frontier Innovators wants to find these businesses, elevate their work and help them to grow. Each business selected will receive up to $100,000 AUD in grant funding, and will take part in a 6 month tailored support program to grow their business and their impact. Finalists from each region will also be provided with access to training and mentoring opportunities to help them grow.

We believe that their work, and the impact that it delivers, plays an important role in finding lasting solutions to the challenges currently being faced in the Asia-Pacific, and in the world of development more broadly. “There is just so much that is already being accomplished in the Asia-Pacific,” says SecondMuse engagement manager Will Scott-Kemmis who leads the Frontier Innovators project. “When you see businesses that are doing good whilst still managing to make a profit, you understand how important these kinds of market-based approaches are to achieving development outcomes like the SDGs. I am really looking forward to sharing the stories of these businesses and supporting them through our program.”

Applications to the Frontier Innovators program are now open, and will close on September 30, 2017 (PDT). We want to support a diverse group of applicants from across the Asia-Pacific, so if you are, or know of an innovative business delivering impact in the region, head to our website and submit an application.

Digital Event Coming Up: Frontier Innovators will be taking part in #InnovatingNow, a real-time digital event produced by our open innovation platform LAUNCH, featuring innovators from around the world sharing their work and talking about the importance of networks and collaboration in creating impact. Join us on Twitter and Facebook on September 28 (12:45pm ET) and share some of your stories of how you are #InnovatingNow.