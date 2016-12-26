SPORTS

Here's Why You Should Never Play Golf On A Frozen Lake

Seriously, you really shouldn't.

12/26/2016 08:01 am ET | Updated 4 hours ago
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Playing golf on a frozen lake is a terrible and dangerous idea, and this video shows exactly why.

In a clip reportedly filmed in Sweden on Dec. 18, an unidentified man attempts to hit the ball off the iceBut he ends up striking the ice itself, which quickly cracks beneath his feet ― sending him tumbling into the freezing water.

YouTube/ViralHog
Do not ever do this.

After my friend fell through the ice, we quickly got him out of the water and rushed him home to get a warm shower,” the cameraperson told YouTube channel ViralHog.

The unnamed golfer was lucky to have escaped serious harm.

The National Center for Cold Water Safety states on its website that “with very few exceptions, immersion in cold water is immediately life-threatening for anyone not wearing thermal protection like a wetsuit or drysuit.”

