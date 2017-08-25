Fulfilling the Promise of “Lifelong Learning Opportunity”

Sustainable Development Goals Target 4.3 states that all women and men should have access to affordable quality technical, vocational and tertiary education, including university. SDGs explicitly state “…technical and vocational..” as a part of the target. In the past with the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) was explicitly called out in the Education and Gender MDGs. Refer to MDGs here.

In the past TVET programs typically have targeted the youth from 15 to 24 years old. In most countries, basic minimum education to enter a Government recognized TVET Center is junior secondary school (equivalent to ages 14 years). After which, the students can opt for a technical track or a senior secondary track. This is off course a generalization as countries follow different education options in their national policies on education. However TVET is not considered the preferred option in most countries. In the Table below, in sub-Saharan countries TVET enrollments are away below Europe and Northern America. Even within the sub-Saharan region, there is wide disparity between the percentages of secondary school students opting for the TVET track (Swaziland 0%, Cameroon 22%). On average, TVET accounts for 1.5% of the lower secondary and 23% of the upper secondary enrollment (GEM Report, 2016). See full report here.

Global Education Monitoring Report 2016.

Who gets into the TVET programs? According to the 2016 Global Education Monitoring Report, in poorer countries the economically disadvantaged youth are far less likely to enroll in post basic education. They simply drop out of the education system due to affordability reasons. Those who are lucky to enroll in the TVET track are the relatively well off as compared to their counter parts in Europe. Therefore TVET and its expansion is less likely to benefit the poor given their current costs. This implies that a typical youth in sub-Saharan Africa is more likely to drop-out than join the vocational and technical program.

SDG Goal 4 calls for “lifelong Learning Opportunities for all”. Policy makers included TVET explicitly to ensure inclusion. However, the current institutional structure of TVET is built to bring more exclusion rather than inclusion. Access and Quality of TVET programs need a policy makeover. Meanwhile, let us go to Mayange, Rwanda where one such promising initiative is being built.

With scholarships from the Connect To Learn program, 44 girls will be graduating secondary schools. For many of them completing secondary education was a dream which has come to life. As a part of the scholarship program, the girls learnt tailoring. Millennium Promise, an NGO overseeing scholarships, is now looking at the opportunities for tertiary education, however distances, fees and other socio-economic barriers still remain in the way.

Mayange has a vibrant co-operative that makes baskets, grows and sells organic produce, repairs electronics and runs a carpentry shop. A part of their sales go towards the central pool of the cooperative and the rest is given as fair-trade wage to the producers. The scholarship recipients will be trained by the local master weavers and hope to join the cooperative eventually. Extensive training workshops planned by Connect To Learn includes financial literacy, skills to start a business, exporting know how as well as leadership skills. A blended-learning curriculum will be built to enhance the learning experience of the girls who can participate in the trade soon.

Connect to Learm will be purchasing the the products and distributing in the U.S. market to provide sustained support to the girls in the community. The funds that girls raise will help them to sustain their business as well as raise enough funds to enroll in a tertiary institute or join a certified vocational track. Exploring TVET options that help in their trade is the next step in fulfilling the promise of “lifelong learning:”