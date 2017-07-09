Full Disclosure

Words are wonderful. Together, they can inspire and uplift, the can be a catalyst for change, and they can also be used to hurt and destroy. My job is to write, in every position I have held, it has been the one asset that set me apart from my peers. I have always taken it very seriously because I know that someone can sue you for defamation if you get it wrong or run completely on emotion. The more you defame someone in an effort to gain support, the bigger the fish you are to fry in a civil suit, particularly if you represent an nonprofit or charitable organization.

I have worked for 501c3 nonprofit organizations and state registered charities from the time I was 20 years old. I have served as the Director and Assistant Director of research centers and think tanks, worked in tandem with public relations teams, and even served as an Executive Board Member At-Large of the Women’s Caucus of my state chapter of the Young Democrats of America. In over 20 years, my career experiences have taught me the one skill every administrative officer of an organization should master: how to finesse the press and address unflattering media coverage.

The best code of conduct for handling such a crisis is to acknowledge shortcomings, admit to wrong doings, impart a set of solutions, and direct people toward the positive outcomes. The worst code of conduct in this manner is to attack people individually, or in groups. Many think this is okay because they see President Trump do it daily, but know he’s not operating in the real world. If you, as a named officer of a nonprofit, engage with the media and other individuals the same way, know that you will reap the repercussions for your behaviors. Essentially, that bad decision can backfire, make your organization suffer and you will be forced to own all of that. This is what hurts nonprofits the most--- thin-skinned leadership. When you accept the leadership role offered, you also accept the responsibility that goes along with being a leader and that includes, sometimes, getting bad press. If you cannot control or manage your emotions, it is best not to respond. This is not a time for being impulsive. This is a time, however, to reflect on the ethical and legal ramifications of your behavior and how deeply your organization will be impacted by a defamation suit where not only the nonprofit is listed, but individual officers are also named.

When you are listed as an an officer, a President, Vice President, Director, Assistant Director, CEO, COO or any other position, even if you are a volunteer in charge of fundraising for a nonprofit, you can’t just go online and begin shooting off at the mouth issuing threats because someone wrote something you didn’t like; it’s not ethical. You definitely don’t threaten to “strangle” any media person covered by the first amendment with your “bare hands,” or threaten to uproot their child from a loving home when you have no evidence of how they are taken care of; that is illegal. You especially don’t even broach this subject if your only proof is they wrote something that hurt your feelings; that’s ridiculous and filing a false report to child services is a punishable crime. New England states, particularly, have very stringent laws with regards to this. If you are reckless and irresponsible enough as the leader of a nonprofit to do so, that media person should have you reported, file charges on behalf of the child and have a social media order of protection put in place to protect the minor. Adults don’t threaten children. Grown men don’t threaten little girls, and nonprofit professionals definitely don’t threaten anyone and expect it to not be reported to both the IRS and the state Attorney General after it has been reported to law enforcement.

As a writer, if I gather together all of the social media rantings and harassment of individuals at the hands of a nonprofit officer, say the Vice President of an animal rescue, and turn it into a story about cyberbullying, that is me doing my job. If the VP of that rescue threatens to call child protective services to remove my child, tell everyone how I was violently assaulted five years ago today, or expose “family” secrets of people he believes are my relatives, but are not, just to prevent me from continuing to investigate the nonprofit’s activities and to soothe his ego over some writings that may or may not be mine, he is not acting as a proper leader or with the best interest of the nonprofit in mind. His threats of exposure will not repair whatever damage is done to his image or that of the organization he represents. It also won’t stop most writers from doing their job, either. In the end, it just makes him look like a big bully and ultimately the words he’s used and how he’s used them in an attempt to control another individual will do him more harm than good.

This is where I find myself today as a writer who worked in the nonprofit sector for many years. The aforementioned scenario isn’t just a hypothetical, it is happening in real time where the Vice President of a 501c3 in California has taken to social media threatening to “expose” my “skeletons” when in truth he knows very little about me except that at one time I taught at Southern Connecticut State University (2009-2010) and that I have quite a few publications, a fact he tries to minimize because if people knew I have over 100 publications in the last two years alone, everything he’s said about my credibility would fall apart. The truth is, I don’t keep secrets. I worked with enough politicians to know that secrets get you in trouble, Anthony Weiner can attest to that. But, when you unveil your own, no one can do you any harm; their words don’t matter and you are free from any type of fear they believe to have instilled in you. So, full disclosure about me and the very things that nonprofit VP believes can hurt me or shut me up, even:

Yes, I have had relationships in my past that were physically abusive; it is not something I discuss regularly, but I survived and I don’t look back at those times and I don’t let the memories impact present and future relationships.

I had a friend die very quickly from cancer in September of 2009; it was terminal upon diagnosis. I was really struggling to deal with losing a friend I grew up with, who was close to everyone in my family; she was 35. Michael Jackson died earlier that summer, and four relatives died the year before, including my grandmother. I felt my youth slipping away and I was in this mindset that it never occurred to me when we were 15 and she would braid my hair for the summer that at 35 I would be holding her two-year old at a football game the day she died wondering if he would ever remember her. It was a struggle that I dealt with for three years and I only came out of it because what happened to me in the summer of 2012.

In July 2012, I was vomiting blood. I have had bleeding ulcers since I was about 19, but this was pretty bad, though. I struggled at home a day or two then finally asked my father to take me to the hospital. I was living in South Carolina at the time and while many people there are nice, inherent racism remains in every institution from schools, to law enforcement, to hospitals. A doctor told me I was fine, as I am vomiting blood into a plastic container and to go home. I asked for another opinion; he called the police. I planned to go to another hospital, but refused to put on my clothes in front of the four male officers standing in the room with me as I was naked under my robe. Long story short, a nurse was called in to dress me in front of them, I remember closing my eyes because I didn’t want to see as they watched my naked body being exposed. I was arrested for trespass and one officer tried to assault me in the back of his patrol car. Had the other officers not come, I believe he would have gotten my pants all the way down as he had already undone his zipper. The next day, after I was released, my father brought me to the hospital and I had a 13 day stay and required five units of blood. All I could say to the nurses doing the first transfusion was to call the other hospital and tell that doctor I knew I wasn’t fine.

I was threatened by the VP of that rescue to have this exposed. I guess it takes a big man to tell the world a woman was sexually assaulted while suffering from internal bleeding and to reveal her single most traumatic life experience to all his followers on Facebook. But, no worries, he won’t get the satisfaction. I already took that back for myself. I wrote about this experience in depth in a book published in November of 2016: Gumbo for the Soul: Liberating Memoirs and Stories to Inspire Females of Color (Contemporary Perspectives on Multicultural Gifted Education). I was so moved by what happened to Sandra Bland in 2015 that I wrote my piece, “No Safe Space,” because I realized that unless black women become more vocal about these experiences, we will be ignored as victims and unrecognized as survivors. Sexual violence is about power and I refuse to let a man whose only claim to fame is the people he associates with feel that he can exercise power over me by victimizing me again.

My legal name is Aisha Staggers. On first glance it appears that it is an unusual name and that the combination of first and last is so unique there can only be one or if there are two they have to be related. Well, I use a middle name that was written in my baby book but never made it to my birth certificate because in 2007, when I was still living in South Carolina, I learned there was a child who had the same name, same spelling living in Georgetown. My father’s parents were both born in Plantersville, SC which is in Georgetown County. If you go there, and I have, you will find that Staggers is a common last name. Staggers, Wright, Bromell, and Greene are the last names of most black people in that area. There are two Staggers families. There are the descendants of Ben Staggers, who is no relation to me that I am aware of; and the descendants of Arthur Staggers, who was my grandfather. The late Ben Staggers is related to Aisha L. Staggers born in 1994. I am Aisha K. Staggers born in 1974, in Connecticut as was my father and most of his siblings. My father is one of 11 children. I have over 40 cousins. I know all my first cousin’s names and last names and with the exception of about 6, the rest do not share my last name. Most of the elder Staggers have long passed. There are just a few of my father’s generation and only 4 of them have the same last name. That’s it. So whatever said VP thinks he will expose about my family is nil. Aisha L. Staggers’ mother is a little older than me. In our teen years, an R&B group called Another Bad Creation had a song called “Iesha,” perhaps that’s why she named her daughter as such. I don’t know. They aren’t my relatives and so I can’t ask. I can say that like my sisters and most of those 40+ cousins, I have an Arabic name meaning “life” which is more a reflection of our parent’s politics than of anything else.

I visit different forums from time to time on social media. Sometimes I post, sometimes I don’t, but I am always apt to use my real name because it is easiest to remember and I have nothing to hide. I don’t create fake or anonymous accounts because if you look at my Facebook and Instagram, you will see, I don’t update much. To me, adding Instagram to the Twitter and Facebook accounts I had already been managing proved too much of a task to keep track of, so I let it go. I haven’t updated my Instagram since 2014. My last post was about my love for my alma mater Fisk University in Nashville. My Twitter account didn’t have an update between 2014-2016 and my Facebook updates have been sparse the last 18 months. Why? Because I read a lot. I have committed myself to reading a book a week after finding Ta Nehisi Coates’ 2015 Reading List on the New York Public Library website.

Sometimes my online activity will be constant and sometimes not. Just know I am not consistent with my own social media accounts enough to invest time in creating fake accounts. Besides, I have a family that gets together regularly, I have a child who skipped kindergarten, has been a straight A student from 1st-9th grade and is in a rigorous honors program, and I am teaching summer courses for gifted students at an Ivy League college. I suppose, though, that people are inclined to accuse us of doing the very things they are guilty of so no one looks squarely at their actions and calls foul. If it makes the VP of that rescue feel better about himself, to spread something that he and I both know is an outright lie, let him stick to that story. I feel too good about my life right now to take away that little bit of joy he gets from having people pat him on the belly in a show of solidarity behind the web of lies he’s created. I realize that is all he has to keep him going, I am blessed with so much more, so who am I to pull the rug from beneath his feet? He might say he has screenshots of my private conversations with people, that’s fine, nothing is ever private with me--- full disclosure, always. I always let people I need to protect me know where everything is should I be unable to get to it. I have taken screenshots of every interaction I have with anyone who has come across this VP and I check up on everyone I talk to.

From the time I was a little girl, my mother told me that I wear my emotions on my face. As I grew older, I learned that perhaps that was not a bad thing and I have been very open about sharing my life's experiences. I was the oldest child in our house and I learned that it was best to admit your own deeds or misdeeds upfront before someone else can turn the story around. From my Emily’s List Political Opportunity Program in 2006, I learned that you have to control the narrative and the best way to do that is to get in front of a situation and offer full disclosure before another can twist it to their advantage. I have spent more time watching this VP than he has spent watching me over the last 15 months. I know what his triggers are (his love life) and I know who really has power over his emotions (women). This knowledge is why upon completion of this article, I won’t spend the rest of my day worrying about him, I will be out enjoying the sun, reading a book in the park, chatting with friends. He will be on social media ranting about me when he should really work on the messaging for his organization and how to make sure they are in full compliance with the statutes pertaining to nonprofits in California.