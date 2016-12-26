'Fuller House' Gets A Third Season On Netflix

Have mercy!
“Fuller House” is returning for a third season on Netflix, with the renewal news surfacing over the holiday weekend on the show’s social media accounts.
Some of the series’ stars followed up with announcements of their own:
ABC’s “Full House” ran from 1987–1995. The new Netflix version, featuring much of the same cast, premiered in early 2016.
Season 2 of “Fuller House” debuted earlier this month and included a guest appearance by actor Alan Thicke, who died on Dec. 13.
Now the big question (again) is: Will the Olsen twins finally return to revive the role of Michelle Tanner?
We can only hope.
