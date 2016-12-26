'Fuller House' Gets A Third Season On Netflix

Have mercy!

“Fuller House” is returning for a third season on Netflix, with the renewal news surfacing over the holiday weekend on the show’s social media accounts.

This gift’s for you. 🎁Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. A video posted by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

❤️❄️🎄✡✨ A video posted by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:00am PST

Some of the series’ stars followed up with announcements of their own:

#FullerHouse #season3! Take a celebratory 360 look around the set with me. Thoughts on the holiday decorations? https://t.co/uV5bfpK7oA — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) December 25, 2016

ABC’s “Full House” ran from 1987–1995. The new Netflix version, featuring much of the same cast, premiered in early 2016.

Season 2 of “Fuller House” debuted earlier this month and included a guest appearance by actor Alan Thicke, who died on Dec. 13.

Now the big question (again) is: Will the Olsen twins finally return to revive the role of Michelle Tanner?

We can only hope.