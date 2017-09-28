The amphibious NAVY aircraft carrier has been fully loaded with supplies, can operate off-shore, and was not encumbered by the Jones Act.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy The USS Iwo Jima is currently stationed in Mayport, Florida awaiting the green-light to go to Puerto Rico.

Public outrage over the Trump Administration’s sluggish handling of disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico continued to grow Thursday, one week after Hurricane Maria first made landfall in the unincorporated U.S. territory and wreaked “apocalyptic” devastation on the region. At least one Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Iwo Jima, remained on a 48-hour tether on Thursday still awaiting orders to dispatch to Puerto Rico.

The Iwo Jima, which is currently stationed at a port in Mayport, Florida, has been on a 48-hour tether awaiting the green light to deploy for Puerto Rico with a complete Defense Support Civil Authority (”D.S.C.A.”) package for aid currently on-board, according to Mike Lantron, Public Affairs Officer aboard the ship. According to Department of Defense manuals, a DSCA package is issued by a request from civil authorities or qualifying entities, or is authorized by the President or Secretary of Defense.

“The ship itself is ready,” Lantron said on Thursday afternoon. “We would need to fly down certain elements from the Norfolk region, but that’s an easy bus ride or plane ride down here.”

The Iwo Jima, an amphibious wasp-class NAVY assault ship (meaning it has the unique capability of operating off-shore), just returned from supporting recent Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Florida and has been at port dormant and fully loaded since last Friday.

The decision to deploy the ship is based off a “request for capability” that comes from FEMA and the state, in this case Puerto Rico, according to Fleet Forces Commander Mike Kafka.

When asked why the Iwo Jima had not yet been deployed to Puerto Rico to offer up assistance, Kafka stated that “the maritime capability that we have down there is making good progress supporting the FEMA efforts. Things are moving towards a more robust ground presence.”

“An immediate response is what we provide from the maritime perspective,” Kafka continued, explaining that they primarily provide search and rescue and other emergency operations. Whether the ship is deployed comes after a “determination of capability— that comes from FEMA, the Navy, and Puerto Rico.”

“There’s a robust maritime capability in the area right now,” Kafka said, pointing to the USS Kearsage and USS Oak Hill as two amphibious ships supporting Puerto Rico since the day after the storm cleared. “There are additional assets coming through a variety of means. Great progress has been made over the last couple days.”

Kafka did not comment on rumors that the crew on-board the USS Iwo Jima have grown restless over the past few days.

“If someone ordered that ship to go, it would take 72-hours or less to leave port ready to go,” said a source with knowledge of Navy operations, under the condition of anonymity. “So once it is given that 72-hour notice, in three days it would be leaving port to Puerto Rico. It could be there in 4 1/2 days from when it was ordered to leave. That ship just got back on Friday. It could theoretically have been in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.”

In the first six days following landfall, the Navy had deployed only three ships. On Tuesday, FEMA director Brock Long announced that the Navy would deploy the USNS Comfort, which appears to be based at least in part on the recommendation of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and in response to an outcry that Administration had not dedicated enough resources to the emerging crisis in Puerto Rico.

On Thursday, the president waived the Jones Act, an arcane law that prohibits the transfer of goods between American ports not on American-built ships. The USS Iwo Jima was built at the Ingalls Shipyard in the United States and was not encumbered by the Jones Act.