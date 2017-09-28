Fun! Coastal Country Jams in Huntington Beach (photos)

I was able to attend Coastal Country Jam on Saturday, September 23, 2017 on a weekend that included Country music lineups on that Saturday and Sunday. I was able to see Lanco, Michael Ray, Eli Young Band, and Old Dominion. It was the prefect September beach day in Southern California as the weather turns from hot-endless Summer to cool-breeze Autumn.

Coastal Country Jam. Photo by EMS

Coastal Country Jam describes itself as – Summer Edition is the largest 21+ Country Beach Bash in the Country! This unique event takes place right on beautiful beaches of Huntington State Beach in sunny Orange County, CA. Enjoy live country music with some of the world’s biggest Country Music Mega Stars! Enjoy amazing BBQ and food options, beach bars, bean bags, hammocks, line dancing, bull riding, and the best looking country crowd around!

Lanco. Photo by EMS

In a time of political upheaval, threats of nuclear annihilation, and actual confusion as to what the Star-Spangled Banner actual means...it was quite refreshing to hear some honkey tonk fun music for a change. Michael Ray, at one point, called the concert, “Fun as sh*t,” and called Country music “honest music” This talk was quite welcome for this Texas boy, and due for a change from the stuffy-bourgeois-up-tight-psychobabble angst I hear covering the contemporary fine art world.

Lanco. Photo by EMS

Michael Ray. Photo by EMS

Coastal Country Jam was surprisingly easy to park, easy to access the location, and easy to experience. Country music has its simple themes that mostly represent American values, which is usually God, country, and family. These themes definitely disturb a certain part of the populace, but to me, Country music helps me reflect on life, find humor in the dumb things I’ve done, but most importantly...just have fun. Nowadays, there are lots of people choosing not to have fun, finding contempt on those who do, politicizing fun, and advocating ways to regulate one’s fun. As I reconnoiter my social media I feel bad for those who are lost, confused, and depressed. You don’t have to be an fan of Country music, but to me, Country music will always be that reminder that I can have fun, and its also a BIG F U to those who think the contrary.

Michael Ray. Photo by EMS

Michael Ray. Photo by EMS

Michael Ray. Photo by EMS

Photo by EMS

Photo by EMS

Eli Young Band. Photo by EMS

Eli Young Band. Photo by EMS

Eli Young Band. Photo by EMS

Photo by EMS

Old Dominion. Photo by EMS

Old Dominion. Photo by EMS

Old Dominion. Photo by EMS

Old Dominion. Photo by EMS

