Funding Crisis In Family Planning Denies Women Control Over Their Lives, Futures

When the global community came together in London on World Population Day five years ago to commit to enabling an additional 120 million women to access contraception by 2020, there was a palpable sense of optimism and hope for the future.

And when we look at how far the world has come since 2012, it is clear that that optimism was justified.

Thanks to the commitments and actions of governments, civil society, faith-based organizations, the United Nations and the private sector, in the first four years since the London Summit on Family Planning, an additional 30.2 million women and adolescent girls have been able to access voluntary family planning.

In Eastern and Southern Africa alone, for example, for the first time ever, more than 30 percent of women and adolescent girls are using a modern method of contraception.

Progress since the 2012 summit comes on the heels of remarkable progress made with support from UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, since it was established as a trust fund 50 years ago today. UNFPA helped nations and other partners nearly double modern contraceptive use worldwide, from 36 percent in 1970 to 64 percent in 2016.

As we celebrate this progress, we must also acknowledge the ways in which we have fallen short of our goals.

We must strive to go the last mile to meet the demand of 214 million women in developing countries who lack modern contraceptives.

Too many women and adolescent girls, especially those in hard-to-reach places, and those in humanitarian crises, are vulnerable to unintended pregnancy. Contraceptives must be made available and be accessible to everyone who needs them, no matter where they live.

At the same time, we must provide a full range of contraceptive options so that women can choose the method best suited to their own circumstances.

Young people, in particular, need access to quality family planning information, so that they are empowered to make informed decisions about their bodies and their lives and, in turn, reach their full potential. Pregnancy should be by choice, not by chance.

Family planning is a smart investment.

We know that empowering women and adolescent girls to choose whether and when to have children empowers them to make free and informed decisions in all spheres of life―to stay in school, to enter or remain in the workforce, to participate more fully in their communities and to contribute fully to the prosperity of their families, societies and nations.

Voluntary family planning is a cost-effective investment in the future. We know that every dollar spent on family planning can save governments up to $6 that can be spent on improving health and other public services.

Despite the evidence of the power of family planning, investments in it remain inadequate.

Meeting all women’s needs for modern contraceptives will cost $5.5 billion per year more than is currently being invested.

This may seem like a lot, but the cost of inaction is much higher: millions of unintended pregnancies, millions of unsafe abortions, and more than a million and a half deaths of mothers and newborns.

If we, the international community, are willing to invest billions of dollars for vaccinations to save children’s lives, and billions of dollars to fight deadly diseases, which is the right and the smart thing to do, why is it still such a challenge to commit to mobilizing resources for family planning to save women’s lives and give women control over their fertility and destinies?

The funding crisis in international family planning is real. It hurts women and adolescent girls, and slows progress for gender equality, for achieving development that is sustainable and for reducing poverty and hunger.

To take family planning to the next level, all of us―governments, the United Nations, civil society and the private sector―need to step up our commitments, expand our partnerships, and broaden our reach to ensure that women and adolescent girls have the power and the means to make their own decisions about whether, when or how often to become pregnant.

We need donors and programme countries to step up and fill the funding gap for family planning, so that every woman and adolescent girl everywhere may exercise their reproductive rights.

When it comes to unmet demand for family planning, the only acceptable number is zero.