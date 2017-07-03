Fundraisers Seek Help for Young Brothers Who Lost Both Parents in the Past Six Weeks

Six weeks ago, a GoFundMe page was created to provide financial assistance to 35-year-old Toronto resident Courtney Sayliss and her two young children, after Joe Parum (her partner and their father) died suddenly from a heart attack. One week ago, the family's tragedy became even more unthinkable: Courtney died after a lengthy fight against breast cancer, orphaning her boys Joey (7) and Jonny (3).

Although the GoFundMe page continues, the focus has shifted. All donations raised will cover the costs that come with this tragedy: a summer camp and therapy for the young boys, plus necessities and a trust fund that will carry them through these incredibly hard years ahead. The goal is to raise $50,000, with all funds deposited directly into a savings account for Joey and Jonny. Courtney’s mother Sharron now serves as the boys' legal guardian.

Courtney Sayliss, with Joey and partner Joe Parum.

"Our community and everyone who knew and loved Courtney and Joe is coming together to make sure these boys have all they need," explains longtime family friend Irie Selkirk, who set up the donation page. "No children should face the loss of both parents like this; it's beyond unfair and completely devastating. Our goal is to lighten their burden and provide security -- to do everything we can to ensure they make it through this."

To contribute, or for additional information, stop by The Angels For Joey and Jonny GoFundMe Page.

Joe Parum with sons Joey and Jonny.

Courtney Sayliss and Joey.