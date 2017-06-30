The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
Having kids on summer break is just hearing "I'm bored!" until everyone is crying.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 26, 2017
There's no calm before the storm quite like drinking coffee before the kids wake up.— SHANtilly Lace (@theshantilly) June 29, 2017
I'm writing a book about parenting called, "Nevermind, I'll Just Do It Myself!"— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) June 24, 2017
92% of taking your kids to the pool is telling them to stop splashing you— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 25, 2017
If persuading my kids to eat the dinner I cook every night doesn't count as sales experience, I don't know what does.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) June 27, 2017
No thanks, surround-sound systems. My 4 kids have that covered.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) June 28, 2017
Our daughter is threatening to never talk to us at night if we don't let her stay up & I don't think she understands threats or negotiation.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) June 26, 2017
Cranky Kid: THAT'S IT. I'M MOVING OUT.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) June 28, 2017
Me:
Kid:
Me:
Kid: MOOOooooOOMM!
Me: FINE. [sigh] Oh no. Please. Don't go. Anything but that.
I love how we have a big tv so my 3 kids can crowd around the tiny iPad and argue over not being able to see.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) June 28, 2017
Perhaps the reason the "days are long" with kids is because they start at 6am.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) June 28, 2017
Right now I'm that dad playing hide & seek with my kid so I can actually get shit done while she thinks she has the "perfect" hiding spot.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) June 25, 2017
Are you really a parent if your kids' board books don't double as coasters?— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 26, 2017
I just want to be as excited for something as my 5yo gets when I let her use scissors and glue.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 25, 2017
Light bulb moments. pic.twitter.com/mcijBHngW6— Dave Learns Dadding (@DaveLearnsToDad) June 28, 2017
Every book is a coloring book to a toddler.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) June 24, 2017
[9 AM]— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 30, 2017
5: Can we go swimming?
Me: It looks like the weather is going to clear up around 2, so we can go then
[9:03 AM]
5: Is it 2 yet?
I love my family more than anything in the world, but not iron their clothes love them.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) June 29, 2017
You're officially old when you hear songs your parents worried about you listening to as a teen playing in ads for sensible family vehicles.— Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) June 24, 2017
Me around my kids: “We’re having whole wheat toast because it’s healthier.”— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 30, 2017
Me by myself: *eats entire can of Pringles for breakfast*
I always thought the cliche of kids asking "are we there yet?" on a long car ride was made up but GOD HELP ME IT'S TRUE THAT'S ALL THEY SAY— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 24, 2017
