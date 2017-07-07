The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
My parenting motto is, "not right now."— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 5, 2017
I used to think it would be fun to be a contestant on Chopped, then I birthed my own mini judges who criticize and reject everything I cook.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) July 3, 2017
We have kids.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) July 3, 2017
We live in squalor now.
I've gotten to the point in my parenting career where I don't just vacuum up Legos, I laugh while I do it.— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) July 5, 2017
Pro Tip: Don't tell your kids that you're going on vacation until exactly 2 seconds before you leave.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) July 6, 2017
If I’ve said it once, my kid has ignored me saying it a thousand times.— Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) July 3, 2017
I used to think that eating out alone was desperate. Now that I'm a parent, it sounds nothing short of glorious.— And What a Mom! (@andwhatamom) July 5, 2017
Thou shalt not throw away the packaging to thine's offspring's new toy or thine ears shall be pierced with so much screaming.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) July 5, 2017
Roses are red,— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) July 4, 2017
Violets are blue,
Where in the fuck
Is your other shoe?
Thank goodness I let my kids stay up until nearly midnight so that they'd sleep until the ripe ol' hour of 6:12 this morning— Ash (@adult_mom) July 5, 2017
In pre-disappointment news, we're heading to the zoo where my 3 year old hopes to see a dragon.— dadpression (@Dadpression) July 5, 2017
Friend without kids: You'd think after 3 hours of swimming your kids would be too tired to fight.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) July 2, 2017
Me: Bahahahahaha.
14yo: Ugh! What's that smell?— Experienced Bad Mom (@ExperBadMom) July 5, 2017
Me: Dinner.
July 4th is that magical day where 100% of parents who attend fireworks displays are forced to buy their kids glo-necklaces.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) July 4, 2017
"I feel like I'm watching a really weird movie right now."— Mommy, for real. (@MommyisForReal) July 6, 2017
—Me, parenting
I can't wait until my son is a cool teen who thinks I'm super embarrassing so I can remind him that he used to beg to watch me poop— Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) July 3, 2017
Them: Savor these days. Someday your house will be quiet and you won't hear "Mommy!" anymore.— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) July 5, 2017
Me: Promise?
According to legend, when a mom reaches the bottom of the laundry basket there's a portal to another dimension. A quiet one with margaritas.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) July 5, 2017
There is no greater love than the love a mother has for her children, while they're sleeping.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) July 6, 2017
Parenting truth 1462:— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) July 7, 2017
If you ask a toddler for help with something, you'll get a lot of things except actual help.
I always thought working in fast food as a teenager taught me a lot about the food waste problem in this country. Then I had a toddler.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) July 5, 2017
I pretended to be a dying rat to get my kid to sleep tonight in case you're expecting a baby & wondering what parenting will really be like.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) July 7, 2017
Got a hug from my son this morning. Pretty sure it was so he could wipe his nose on me.— It'sReally10Months (@really10months) July 6, 2017
