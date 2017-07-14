The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
Me expecting my 1st baby: I'll love him and guide him and always be there— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) July 9, 2017
Me now: JUST FIGURE IT OUT I MEAN C'MON GUYS JEEZ I JUST SAT DOWN
If my kids could just do what I say & stop complaining about every single thing, I could be the parent I always wanted to be.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 11, 2017
I've reached the stage of parenthood where jeans are my fancy pants.— Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) July 8, 2017
"I have no one to play with."— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) July 14, 2017
- kids with siblings
We all start out wanting the best for our kids, and end up giving them whatever the hell will shut them up.— Dragging Feeties (@DraggingFeeties) July 12, 2017
I wish I loved anything as much as my kids love to fight over whose turn it is to push the elevator button.— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) July 12, 2017
Playing a game with my kid where she draws a picture and I have one chance to guess what it is and if I'm wrong, everyone's day is ruined.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) July 9, 2017
Why be miserable by ourselves when we can be miserable together?— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) July 10, 2017
-how playdates became a thing
Cargo pants are basically just dad leg purses.— dadpression (@Dadpression) July 7, 2017
"The children are our future," I whisper, as I break up a fight about poop.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) July 10, 2017
Any time a mom asks online where she can donate her kids stuffed animals to, I want to reply "the garbage can"— The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) July 10, 2017
It would appear all the kids from the neighborhood are in my home and find it best to communicate by screaming. Send help.— It'sReally10Months (@really10months) July 11, 2017
The pool is a fun place to watch your kids fight about inflatable toys instead of their regular toys.— Meredith (@PerfectPending) July 8, 2017
Kid: *shaking me awake* Mom can I have a cookie?— TheBabyLady (@thebabylady7) July 10, 2017
Me: I WAS NAPPING
Kid: Fine, I'll just go ask dad, he's in the kitchen anyway.
When I got my toddler out of bed, she gave me a big hug to show how much she loves me.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 10, 2017
Just kidding.
She hit me with a shoe.
8y.o: "I love animals!"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) July 10, 2017
11: "We're eating animal! But this animal tastes so good fried in breadcrumbs."
-Why we can't have dinner guests.
I was doing dishes tonight & my 3yo said, "Wine. Mommy need wine."— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) July 10, 2017
So now she's my favorite.
My 9YO can completely dismantle a house during a 30 min conference call.— she's unfiltered (@MommaUnfiltered) July 13, 2017
5: my friend's dad can lift her over his head.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) July 7, 2017
Me: did you tell them I can too?
5: no, but I told them you are good at swearing in the car.
Funny how bossy my toddler is for somebody who just hurt herself eating an animal cracker.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) July 8, 2017
5: How come we never do anything fun?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) July 13, 2017
Me: We went to an amusement park..
5: Yeah but that was a really long time ago
Me: It was yesterday
I'm not awake enough to explain to my 5yo that "Menopause" is NOT the name of a Pokémon.— Lea Grover (@bcmgsupermommy) July 12, 2017
Kids' Olympics. Events include Crumb Toss, Bathroom Pee Splash, Short Nap. For opening ceremony kids just scream and drip popsicle all over.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) July 10, 2017
Some kid at the pool: wanna see me do something cool?— DaddyJew (@DaddyJew) July 13, 2017
Me: I don't even want to see my own kid do something cool
I'd like to enter my 4-year-old into a weird-off contest. I'm pretty positive he'd win.— Jennifer Borget (@JenniferBorget) July 9, 2017
