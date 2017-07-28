The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
I love my kids but I also love reminding them how many more days until school starts.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 25, 2017
If you enjoy sipping your morning coffee while being listening to a nonstop harmonica solo, then having kids is right for you.— Mike Cruse (@PapaPreaches) July 26, 2017
Let's get married & have kids so they can pick some animated garbage for movie night & you can look at memes on your phone while I doze off.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 23, 2017
The night is dark and full of terrible sleepers.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) July 24, 2017
-parents
THE MALL— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) July 27, 2017
Lunch: $24
FroYo: $12
Quarter Rides: $5
The look on their faces when they get new Build-A-Bears: Pricele- lol I'm kidding it's $84
Congratulations on your baby! For the next 20 years you'll have no idea where any of your scissors are.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) July 28, 2017
Most of being a parent is needing to just sit down FOR TWO MINUTES FOR THE LOVE OF GOD before someone needs a snack or poops again.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) July 26, 2017
[only have 1 frozen pizza when we need 2]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 27, 2017
5-year-old: It's enough for me.
Me: What about everybody else?
5: They can watch.
One day, when my kids are grown with their own homes, I'll come over, grind food into all of their keyboards and lie about it.— Burning Mom (@MomOnFire) July 26, 2017
I love putting the kids to bed early so I can have a whole extra hour (maybe even two) of trying to get them to sleep.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) July 24, 2017
Me: I'm gonna take a shower.— SpacedMom (@copymama) July 23, 2017
Husband, raising eyebrows suggestively: Need any help?
Me: Yeah, keep the kids busy.
You have -4 min to cook. Your ingredients are:— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) July 25, 2017
Goldfish
An apple w/ 1 bite out of it
Chicken you didn't thaw
7 Legos
- Chopped: Moms Edition
Date night mostly consists of checking the time for when the kids should be in bed so we can go back home— And What a Mom! (@andwhatamom) July 26, 2017
When anyone buys my kids a kite, I assume it's their passive aggressive way of telling me I need to run more.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) July 22, 2017
Son: How do you always know when we lie? It's like you're a psychic or a wizard or something.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) July 27, 2017
Me: The word you're looking for is "mother."
Apparently I was a really great mom until I accidentally put mustard on my son's sandwich.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) July 25, 2017
"Gambling" for parents is just financing your kid's orthodontia and hoping you pay it off before the interest-free promotional period ends.— Wendy S. (@maughammom) July 24, 2017
<sarcasm>Yes, tiny child, it should be obvious that I'd want to smell your hand after you used the bathroom. Why bother asking me?</sarcasm>— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) July 21, 2017
I don't want to brag about how exciting my life is.... but a tiny Batman is fighting an inflatable shark on my patio right now!— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) July 27, 2017
Please excuse the mess. My children are feral little animals and I've lost my will to give a shit.— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) July 20, 2017
Some call it potty training but I’m pretty sure my kid is reviewing restaurant bathrooms for Yelp.— OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) July 27, 2017
My wife and I buy mostly organic foods for our son, so our kitchen garbage has the healthiest bags of uneaten food ever.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) July 28, 2017
We are back from the beach & I'd like to apologize to all vacationers as it would appear my kids brought back all the sand in their shoes.— Carbosly (@Carbosly) July 27, 2017
