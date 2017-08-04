The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
My kids have been working magnificently together all summer on a big group project called "Destroying My Whole Damn House."— Ash (@adult_mom) July 20, 2017
My kids went back to school so if anyone needs someone to "Watch this!" or to go get them a snack, hit me up, I've got some openings.— Wendy S. (@maughammom) August 2, 2017
Buying your kid a water cannon for the pool is a great way to find out just how vicious your sweet little angel can be.— Andy Herald (@AndyHerald) July 31, 2017
Once upon a time I could complete a sentence and then I had kids. The end.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) August 2, 2017
That Shawshank scene where Andy Dufresne finally reaches freedom, but it's me exiting a kid birthday party.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) August 3, 2017
95% of summertime parenting is just reapplying sunscreen.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) July 30, 2017
Kids 20 years from now: Mom, where's my baby book at?— The Next Martha (@TheNextMartha) August 3, 2017
Me: Check Twitter
Now that it's August, I'm here to say that school can begin at anytime now. Seriously.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) August 2, 2017
Me: Stay right there.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) August 2, 2017
Kids: pic.twitter.com/Lnz3VuzxYP
Let's get married & have kids so instead of enjoying brunch on Sunday you can get syrup out of hair while I scrape the burnt off of toast.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 30, 2017
Let sleeping teenagers lie.— Foxy Wine Pocket (@FoxyWinePocket) August 3, 2017
— a parent's proverb
5-year-old: My sisters are always around.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 29, 2017
Me: They live here, too.
5: They don't have to.
NOTHING makes me happier than throwing things away.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 2, 2017
This is what parenting does to a person.
It's exciting when your child starts taking showers until you realize that means yelling every 10 minutes to remind her what she's doing— Farah Miller (@farahlearned) July 31, 2017
My son has already decided what he wants to be for Halloween, meanwhile he's almost seven years old and I'm still not sure if I want kids.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 1, 2017
I've somehow reached the point in life where my daughter is jealous that I have more Instagram followers than she does.— Jennifer Borget (@JenniferBorget) August 3, 2017
"Mommy, I went into the fridge to get some carrots but there weren't any so I had some chocolate frosting instead."— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) August 3, 2017
Can't deny she's mine.
My 7yo threw up 5 min ago, and now is angry that I won't let him have dessert, but congratulations on your pregnancy— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 3, 2017
A crockpot is a great way to cook meats that kids don't eat into meat mush that kids don't eat.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 2, 2017
My husband and I are giving our daughter driving lessons. He teaches her how to drive, and I teach how to swear at all the other drivers.— Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) August 2, 2017
