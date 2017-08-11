PARENTS
08/11/2017 09:58 am ET

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

By Hollis Miller

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Cute Kid Notes
Suggest a correction
Hollis Miller Voices Associate Social Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Parenting Babies Toddlers Parents Tweets Of The Week
The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

CONVERSATIONS