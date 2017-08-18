The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

The events in Charlottesville this weekend have left the country in shock, with parents all over wondering exactly how they should be discussing the current state of our nation with their kids. Though there certainly isn’t much to be laughing about today, we’ve decided to publish our weekly roundup of funny tweets by parents just to give you a moment of levity.
My parenting style is best described as, "I've mostly given up."— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) August 12, 2017
Me: If I was as annoying as my kids are now, I owe you a sincere apology.— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) August 16, 2017
My mom: What do you mean by *was*? And yes, you do.
The fun part about taking three kids out to eat is guessing whether you're going to end up eating 4 meals or zero.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 17, 2017
Curious what it's like to be a mom? Have someone shout your name every 30 seconds 1 inch from your face while trying to write a grocery list— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) August 16, 2017
The early bird might get the worm, but it's the kid who sleeps in the latest that gets my heart.— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) August 12, 2017
I had 7 neighbor kids at my house today. Nobody wants that many kids at their house. I don't even want all my own kids at my house.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) August 18, 2017
Ok, vacation is over. Time to go back to yelling at my kids in the comfort of my own home.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) August 14, 2017
I'm sorry I'd love to invest in a mutual fund but all of my money is tied up in children right now.— The Unfit Father (@TheUnfitFather) August 12, 2017
Have I found the perfect balance between work and motherhood? No. But am I at least a loving, patient parent? Also no.— Anna Grace (@graceful_asfuck) August 16, 2017
Middle school homework should come with a referral to a good family counselor.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 16, 2017
There's no place like bedtime.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) August 14, 2017
[Married Pillow Talk]— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 14, 2017
Husband: Tell me what you want..
Me: I want you to take our kid to soccer practice tomorrow.
If all your kids aren't fighting over where they're sitting in the car, are you really on your way to school?— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 15, 2017
Happy Birthday, Mommy!— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) August 15, 2017
- Kids, while blowing out Mommy's candles, eating all of Mommy's cake, and opening Mommy's gifts.
Really looking forward to getting a great night's sleep... in about fifteen years when my youngest goes to college.— MumMumMommy 🤦🏻♀️ (@tinyandtired) August 15, 2017
The fastest person on earth isn't Usain Bolt.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 17, 2017
It's any parent with a toddler who just said they have to poop.
There just aren't enough songs about moms folding laundry and slowly losing their minds.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) August 16, 2017
My 5yo's teacher gave her a whistle as a reward for good behavior. If my kid is so great, why are you punishing me?— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) August 17, 2017
Me: When school starts, we're limiting the time you spend on your devices.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) August 17, 2017
Also me, when a kid asks for help with homework: Just Google it.
5: I saw you watching TV with a woman riding dragons. Can I watch?— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) August 18, 2017
Me: no, it's a grown-up show.
5: you'll regret this when I have dragons.
Good thing the kids are back in school. Now I have time to fill out all these back to school forms.— OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) August 16, 2017
*bangs head against desk repeatedly*
