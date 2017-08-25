The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
Me: Wake up.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 24, 2017
5-year-old: It’s too bright.
Me: It’s morning.
5: No thanks.
No One Listens Until I Yell: the name of my parenting memoir.— Jen Simon (@NoSleepInBklyn) August 24, 2017
When I pictured myself having kids, there was a lot less screaming from everyone and way more time to take a shower.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) August 23, 2017
Fun first day of school photo idea: take it on the second day of school because you forgot how much angry yelling happens on the first day.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) August 22, 2017
Oh, you know, just trying to get comfy in the 3 inch space at the foot of MY king size bed that the children generously allowed me tonight.— here comes the son (@idtweetforever) August 24, 2017
Preschool form: When you need your child's attention, s/he responds well to:— Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) August 23, 2017
Me: No idea. Can you lemme know if you stumble onto something?
Parenthood is waking up feeling like a normal person, then realizing you're pulling clean underwear from a drawer full of tiny human teeth.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) August 22, 2017
I have a solar eclipse every two minutes inside my living room ever since my toddler learned how to open & close the blinds.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) August 20, 2017
Doing an afternoon craft with my toddlers, more commonly known as "whose fucking stupid idea was this?"— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) August 22, 2017
*Starts cutting the chicken of the person next to me at a dinner party out of habit*— SpacedMom (@copymama) August 22, 2017
Today, 2 is mad at me because I couldn't carry him to the car while also holding my bag, my coffee, and the 3,417 items he wanted to bring.— MumMumMommy 🤦🏻♀️ (@tinyandtired) August 23, 2017
"We don't eat houseplants!"— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 22, 2017
Toddlers are fun.
My daughter's preschool celebrated #Eclipse2017 on total lockdown because of the 100% chance of toddlers not following instructions.— La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) August 21, 2017
SON: MOMMA IS IT STILL MORNING— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) August 23, 2017
ME: yup
SON: CUZ IT FEELS LIKE I'VE BEEN UP FOR A LONG TIME
ME: trust me I know
8: What's being a dad like?— Mehdieval Times (@TheAlexNevil) August 22, 2017
Me: Like a roller coaster that never stops
8: What's being married like?
M: Same thing but without a safety bar
I've got 99 meal options but my kid hates every one.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) August 24, 2017
5y.o: "What's for dinner?"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 19, 2017
Me: "It's veg-"
5: "-I don't want it."
Me: "I didn't even get to say it."
5: "It wasn't going anywhere good."
I told my toddler we can't talk in church so she started gesturing wildly, yelling, "SHHHHHH! NO TALKING!!!!" at the pastor.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) August 21, 2017
Me: How does an astronaut cut his hair?— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) August 22, 2017
6yo: How?
Me: Eclipse it!
6yo: **blank stare**
Me: I'll be here all week.
6yo: I know.
Let's have kids so that we can sign them up for sports and wake up way too early on the weekend to go to tournaments.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 19, 2017
My baby is so sweet. She woke up 2hrs earlier than normal cause she knows it's my day off & wants me 2 b awake 4 every single hour of it.😴👶🏼— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) August 20, 2017
Starting to think my kid's dinosaur yearns for something more. pic.twitter.com/64wJRdQK5V— dadpression (@Dadpression) August 20, 2017
It's all fun & games until your kid comes home from their first day of school & says "fundraiser."— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 22, 2017
“WILL THIS DAY NEVER END?”— Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) August 20, 2017
- Me, at 7:37 am
I always thought passcodes on phones were for if they got stolen, but they're really just to keep your kids out.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) August 24, 2017
My baby won't stay sleep, the sequel to the sequel to the sequel to the sequel to the sequel pic.twitter.com/Qd0KUBDKJC— dara tafakari (@TrulyTafakari) August 24, 2017
