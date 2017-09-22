PARENTS
09/22/2017 08:55 am ET

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

By Taylor Pittman

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Cute Kid Notes
PHOTO GALLERY
Cute Kid Notes
Suggest a correction
Taylor Pittman Parents Associate Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Parenting Parents Best Parenting Tweets Funny Parent Tweets
The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

CONVERSATIONS