17 Salty Cross Stitches For Sarcastic Home Owners

LOL, as if we own our own homes 🙄

If you thought cross stitching was reserved for floral pillow embroidery and “Live Laugh Love” framed needlework, think again. This old-school hobby appears to have found its way to a younger crowd, while picking up some, er, colorful vernacular along the way.  

This once stereotyped craft has found a second wind among young and enthusiastic crafters who market their creations on Etsy under descriptions like “funny cross stitch,” “offensive cross stitch,” and “sarcastic embroidery.”

If you like a cutesie-looking yet offensive piece of needlepoint as much as we do, you’re in luck. There are tons of salty stitchings on Etsy right now. Check out our favorites below, and and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.  

