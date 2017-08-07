17 Salty Cross Stitches For Sarcastic Home Owners

If you thought cross stitching was reserved for floral pillow embroidery and “Live Laugh Love” framed needlework, think again. This old-school hobby appears to have found its way to a younger crowd, while picking up some, er, colorful vernacular along the way.
This once stereotyped craft has found a second wind among young and enthusiastic crafters who market their creations on Etsy under descriptions like “funny cross stitch,” “offensive cross stitch,” and “sarcastic embroidery.”
If you like a cutesie-looking yet offensive piece of needlepoint as much as we do, you're in luck. There are tons of salty stitchings on Etsy right now. Check out our favorites below.
1 This polite and, honestly useful, bathroom reminder
2 This beautiful addition to TBH any room
3 Poetic words of empowerment for when you're feeling overwhelmed
4 This honest art, which could also double as a clever Instagram caption
5 This beautiful bit of still life
6 This humble and totally not sarcastic welcoming sign
7 This simple request
8 This artfully stitched statement of fact
9 Margaret Atwood's words of wisdom
10 This humble request
11 For your BFF who just gets you, you know?
12 This festive and cheery season's greetings
13 The ultimate "TBH, same" piece of art
14 A nonjudgmental reminder to live your best life
15 This honest request
16 This sweet homage to 'The Breakfast Club'
17 Michael Scott's most relatable words
