17 Salty Cross Stitches For Sarcastic Home Owners

If you thought cross stitching was reserved for floral pillow embroidery and “Live Laugh Love” framed needlework , think again. This old-school hobby appears to have found its way to a younger crowd, while picking up some, er, colorful vernacular along the way.

This once stereotyped craft has found a second wind among young and enthusiastic crafters who market their creations on Etsy under descriptions like “ funny cross stitch ,” “ offensive cross stitch ,” and “ sarcastic embroidery .”

If you like a cutesie-looking yet offensive piece of needlepoint as much as we do, you're in luck. There are tons of salty stitchings on Etsy right now.