Funny Dad Shows How To Communicate With Babies And Toddlers

Babies and toddlers aren’t always easy to understand. But La Guardia Cross tries his best to figure out what his two little daughters are trying to say.
In “How To Communicate With Babies and Toddlers,” Cross shares his advice for understanding tiny humans who haven’t quite mastered English. From body language to music, the approaches are not exactly foolproof...
Watch the full video above to see the dad’s hilarious attempts to communicate with his baby and toddler.
