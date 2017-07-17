Funny Moms Confess The Sneaky Ways They Make Time For Netflix

Parents who have given up on binge-watching their favorite Netflix show now have an alternative, and two funny moms are calling it the #MomSneak.

According to a survey from the streaming service, 71 percent of moms in the U.S. sneak in some time to watch Netflix and use creative ways to do it. Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer, known as Cat & Nat online, are just two of those moms, and in a video made in a joint effort with Netflix, they reveal how they sneakily manage to keep up with their shows away from their kids.