If Only We'd Put As Much Effort Into Our Taxes As These Tax March Signs

We’d file an extension if it meant more of these hilarious signs.
On Saturday, April 15 — the date when Americans’ taxes are generally due ― tens of thousands of activists in about 100 cities nationwide demanded the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
The protests, dubbed the Tax March, were among the biggest anti-Trump demonstrations since January’s Women’s March. For instance, organizers estimated that over 25,000 people gathered in Washington, D.C., and another 20,000 people were assembled in New York City.
Due to the massive amount of people who showed up, a flurry of funny protest signs flooded social media over the weekend under the hashtag #TaxMarch.
We declare these the wittiest:
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Don’t be the last to watch the viral video everyone is talking about. Learn more
CONVERSATIONS