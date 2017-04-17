If Only We'd Put As Much Effort Into Our Taxes As These Tax March Signs

This weekend's #TaxMarch in LA drew thousands of protesters demanding the release of President Donald Trump's tax returns. Men, women, children and a few dogs joined the peaceful march from Pershing Square to City Hall. The participants (well, not the dogs) chanted "show us your business ties, we are tired of your lies" and "drain the swamp, impeach Donald Trump." See the photos at laweekly.com/slideshows. All photos by Brian Feinzimer.

A post shared by LA Weekly (@laweekly) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:19am PDT