PARENTS
07/18/2017 09:00 am ET

Just 28 Funny Tweets About Being A Twin Parent

"My 4 year old twins just cut each other's hair. So that's one thing off my To Do list for this weekend."

By Caroline Bologna

They say twins are “double trouble.”

Indeed, twin parents know that raising two little partners in crime comes with a unique set of challenges, annoyances and opportunities for humor.

We rounded up some of the funniest tweets about taking care of twins. To all the parents of multiples, our hearts go out to you!

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Parenting Twitter Twins
Just 28 Funny Tweets About Being A Twin Parent

CONVERSATIONS